Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

GALLERY: Men’s Soccer vs. UCF

Wade Sullivan, Photo Editor
November 16, 2025

Marshall Men’s Soccer lost its second Sun Belt Conference Championship in a row Sunday, Nov. 16, losing 3-1 to the University of Central Florida in Huntington.

UCF scored the first three goals of the contest until Marshall’s Carl Romberg scored the lone goal for the Herd, finding the top right of the goal in the 73rd minute.

Following the matchup, the referees issued Marshall’s Braian Amaro a red card for spitting toward UCF players, which will lead to at least a one-game suspension, according to the NCAA rulebook.

Up next, the Herd awaits their seeding in the NCAA tournament, which starts Thursday, Nov. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
Marshall and WVU have been a part of the Sun Belt Conference for Men’s Soccer since 2022. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Soccer soon takes on top-10 state rival
Men’s soccer continues its top 25 streak it started in 2019, the longest current streak for any team in the NCAA. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina
Thiago Apolinario scores twice as men’s soccer draws 2-2 with High Point. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
No. 10 Herd soccer ties at No. 12 High Point
No. 2 Marshall Men's Soccer took on No. 12 Virginia Tech at home Friday evening. (Courtesy of Jay Slack)
Herd soccer ties in top-15 showdown against Hokies
The Herd fell short of its second national soccer title 2-1 in “Golden Goal” overtime to the Vermont Catamounts. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Marshall Men’s and Women’s Soccer schedules released
Theo Godard, Rai Pinto, Ryan Holmes, Takahiro Fujita celebrates Marshall’s first Spring Championship win since the 2022 season.
Men’s Soccer finishes the spring season with a championship
More in SPORTS
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Elon
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Elon
GALLERY: Volleyball spikes to victory in final home regular season series
GALLERY: Volleyball spikes to victory in final home regular season series
GALLERY: Marshall Football vs. James Madison
GALLERY: Marshall Football vs. James Madison
Women’s basketball is coming off of a 15-20 season with a quarterfinals finish in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Women’s Basketball stampedes through the Bulls
The 2025 Women’s Soccer team has elevated the standard for the program and looks to keep improving for the following seasons.
Women’s Soccer signs off for the season
Marshall’s victory against JMU last year propelled the Herd to the Sun Belt Championships.
Football prepares to defend against the Dukes
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal