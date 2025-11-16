GALLERY: Men’s Soccer vs. UCF

Marshall Men’s Soccer lost its second Sun Belt Conference Championship in a row Sunday, Nov. 16, losing 3-1 to the University of Central Florida in Huntington.

UCF scored the first three goals of the contest until Marshall’s Carl Romberg scored the lone goal for the Herd, finding the top right of the goal in the 73rd minute.

Following the matchup, the referees issued Marshall’s Braian Amaro a red card for spitting toward UCF players, which will lead to at least a one-game suspension, according to the NCAA rulebook.

Up next, the Herd awaits their seeding in the NCAA tournament, which starts Thursday, Nov. 20.

