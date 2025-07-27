Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall Men’s and Women’s Soccer schedules released

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
July 27, 2025
The Herd fell short of its second national soccer title 2-1 in “Golden Goal” overtime to the Vermont Catamounts. (Courtesy of HerdZone)

Marshall Athletics has announced both the men’s and women’s soccer schedules for the 2025 season.

For the men’s team, the players look to have some hunger in them after a season of second places last year. The 2024 season consisted of a second place finish in regular season SBC play, falling to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the finals of the SBC tournament and falling just short of a national title to the Vermont Catamounts. 

Preseason “Fans First” matches for Marshall include home games against the Villanova Wildcats, Aug. 9, and the Radford Highlanders, Aug. 11.

Marshall will then hit the road for an away exhibition game played against Maryland Terrapins, Aug. 15.

Regular season home matches for the Herd include the season opener against the George Mason Patriots, Aug. 22; the Virginia Tech Hokies, Aug. 29; the University of California, Santa Barbara Gauchos, Sept. 14 (2 p.m.); the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Sept. 19; the Georgia State Panthers, Oct. 4; the Kentucky Wildcats, Oct. 10; the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, Oct. 14; the South Carolina Gamecocks, Oct. 22; and the UCF Knights, Nov. 4.

All home games will start at 7:15 p.m. with the exception ofU.C. Santa Barbara.

Away matches for the Herd include the St. John’s Red Storm, Sept. 5; the High Point Panthers, Sept. 9; the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams, Sept. 24; the Georgia Southern Eagles, Sept. 28; the James Madison Dukes, Oct 18; the Old Dominion Monarchs, Oct. 26; and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Oct. 31. 

If the men’s soccer team continues its strong performance, the team will also look to join the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship tournament beginning on Nov. 20. 

For the women’s team, the preseason starts with a game against the UPike Bears, Aug 9. The regular season starts on the road against the Morehead State Eagles, Aug. 14.

Regular season home matches for the women’s team include matches against the Glenville State Pioneers, Aug. 20; the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons, Sept. 5; the West Virginia Mountaineers, Sept. 11; the Georgia State Panthers, Sept. 21; the Arkansas State Red Wolves, Sept. 27; the Old Dominion Monarchs, Oct. 5; the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Oct. 24; and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Oct. 29

Away matches for the Herd include matches against the Ohio Bobcats, Aug. 24; the Wright State Raiders, Aug. 27; the Murray State Racers, Aug. 31; the Georgia Southern Eagles, Sept. 14; the ULM Warhawks, Sept. 18; the James Madison Dukes, Oct. 2; the South Alabama Jaguars, Oct. 10; and the Appalachian State Mountaineers, Oct. 19. 

If the women’s team performs well, it could be selected to play in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship tournament with the first round beginning Nov. 13. 

Single game tickets and season tickets are now on sale for regular season matches. 

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]

