Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina

No. 6 Marshall Men’s Soccer opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 2-1 victory over Coastal Carolina Friday, Sept. 19, at Hoops Family Field.

“It’s always a tough game against Coastal,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “They defend very well. They made it very transitional.”

The Herd struck first in the 33rd minute after Keaviano Francis lofted a pass to David de la Vibora Bonilla, who finished with a decisive strike into the top right corner for his second goal of the 2025 campaign.

Minutes later, Marshall forward Carl Romberg drew a penalty after a Chanticleer defender committed an errant slide tackle in Coastal’s box. Rai Pinto converted the kick, giving Marshall a 2-0 lead with under four minutes remaining in the half.

Story continues below advertisement

That was still enough time for the Chanticleers to respond, as Jaland Larmond cut the lead in half with a goal in the 42nd minute off a pinball-action play. Larmond is now one of three Chanticleers with two goals this season, joining Angel Lopez and Christian Cook.

Marshall held its 2-1 advantage the rest of the way, though Coastal Carolina created late chances. Marshall goalkeeper Dan Rose was forced to make a pair of saves to preserve the win.

The Herd finished with a 9-7 edge in shots, while the Chanticleers committed more fouls, 15-13.

Coastal Carolina (1-4-0) dropped its fourth straight match and will look to rebound against No. 22 Kentucky Sunday, Sept. 28, in Conway, South Carolina.

Marshall (3-0-3) remained undefeated and extended its winning streak to two. The Herd will turn its attention to VCU, one of two nonconference opponents left on the schedule, for a road match at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Ethan Peltier can be contacted at [email protected].