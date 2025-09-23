Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina

No. 6 Marshall Men’s Soccer opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 2-1 victory over Coastal Carolina Friday, Sept. 19, at Hoops Family Field.
“It’s always a tough game against Coastal,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “They defend very well. They made it very transitional.”
The Herd struck first in the 33rd minute after Keaviano Francis lofted a pass to David de la Vibora Bonilla, who finished with a decisive strike into the top right corner for his second goal of the 2025 campaign.
Minutes later, Marshall forward Carl Romberg drew a penalty after a Chanticleer defender committed an errant slide tackle in Coastal’s box. Rai Pinto converted the kick, giving Marshall a 2-0 lead with under four minutes remaining in the half.
That was still enough time for the Chanticleers to respond, as Jaland Larmond cut the lead in half with a goal in the 42nd minute off a pinball-action play. Larmond is now one of three Chanticleers with two goals this season, joining Angel Lopez and Christian Cook.
Marshall held its 2-1 advantage the rest of the way, though Coastal Carolina created late chances. Marshall goalkeeper Dan Rose was forced to make a pair of saves to preserve the win.
The Herd finished with a 9-7 edge in shots, while the Chanticleers committed more fouls, 15-13.
Coastal Carolina (1-4-0) dropped its fourth straight match and will look to rebound against No. 22 Kentucky Sunday, Sept. 28, in Conway, South Carolina.
Marshall (3-0-3) remained undefeated and extended its winning streak to two. The Herd will turn its attention to VCU, one of two nonconference opponents left on the schedule, for a road match at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Ethan Peltier can be contacted at [email protected].