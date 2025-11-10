Steve Martin’s wit takes the stage in Marshall Theatre’s ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’

Marshall Theatre will continue its 25-26 season with its own rendition of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” the imaginative comedy written by acclaimed actor and playwright Steve Martin.

Directed by T. Michael Murdock, the production will run from Wednesday, Nov. 19, to Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The play will explore a meeting between a young Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Paris bar in 1905, just before their rise to fame.

The production will showcase performances by Marshall students Noah Ritchie, Eliza Aulick, George Kinsey and Thaddeus Stambaugh, who will bring Martin’s biting wit to life.

Despite the play’s comedic nature, the content will allude to larger philosophical questions in a lighthearted manner.

The second installment of the season, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” follows Sarah Treems’ “When We Were Young and Unafraid,” a 1970s drama following the story of Agnes, a middle-aged woman who transforms her bed-and-breakfast into a refuge for domestic violence victims.

Picasso will be followed by Suzan Zeder’s “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” Saturday, Jan. 31, “Acts of Love: An Evening of Love Stories,” running from Feb. 25-28 and William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” capping off the season from April 22-26.

Tickets for “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” are $5 for Marshall students, $15 for seniors 60+ and Marshall employees and $22 for the general public. Marshall students may get in free on the Nov. 19 performance with a valid MU ID.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Marshall University Box Office Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.