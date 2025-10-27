‘Self Help’ transforms Huntington into haunting cinematic background

Huntington, West Virginia, and nearby areas transformed into the eerie backdrop for “Self Help,” a horror film that turns a self-actualization community into a chilling nightmare.

Erik Bloomquist, co-writer and Emmy-award winning director of the film, said he and his brother Carson Bloomquist, co-writer and film producer, were drawn to the horror potential through the marrying of cult culture and current events.

“We were interested in straight from the headlines stuff about what the modern-day cult leader is and how that kind of mirrors old school con men,” Erik said. “Also the way language is getting increasingly bastardized where the heroes and villains are using the same language, we saw some horror opportunities there.”

With the horror genre often exploring deeper anxieties, Bloomquist said “Self Help” revolves around the pressure to become the “perfect” self, suggesting even the pursuit of personal growth can be manipulated when desperation creeps in.

“I think these people are looking to be their full selves actualized to the highest extent possible,” he said. “The desperation to mean something to somebody so you can mean something to yourself and how that gets exploited is a big thing.”

Huntington and nearby towns, such as Barboursville and Kenova, became the haunting playground for the film’s exploration of these anxieties at several notable locations, including the Pumpkin House in Kenova, Billy Bob’s Wonderland, Marshall University and downtown Huntington.

After visiting Huntington with his brother in spring 2024, Bloomquist said the pair identified locations that could house several scenes they had already written.

“We ended up with this cool array between Billy Bob’s and the Pumpkin House and New River Gorge that creates a really interesting, specific tapestry,” he said. “It is stuff that feels specific to the place and that you couldn’t find anywhere else.”

Beyond the uniqueness of the setting, Bloomquist said these various locations presented the opportunity for a cohesive color palette that aligned with the themes of the film.

“We did this neon palette that featured the laser tag room under construction, the orange glow of the Pumpkin House and the Greyhound Bus Station,” he said. “It gave a really cool look to the movie that is specific and inviting at the same time with these very specific locations, but they all have this unity in the way the color is used.”

Leading the cast is Landry Bender, who was featured in “Looking for Alaska,” playing Olivia, a college student who ventures into the self-actualization community after her mother falls under the influence of its mysterious anti-cult leader, played by Jake Weber, known for his roles in “Dawn of the Dead” and “Medium.”

“Landry had this energy that just made a lot of sense, and she runs the gamut in this that’s been really effective,” Bloomquist said. “And Jake really is a force and a genre guy who’s done some big horror things, so he brought this interesting, cool gravitas to it.”

Bloomquist said the audience can look forward to joining Bender’s character on a rocky journey in trying to save her mother from the self-actualized cult.

“With a lot of cult movies, it’s the parent trying to save their kid, and in this movie, it’s the kid trying to save their parent,” he said. “I think people can definitely get behind her and understand why she makes each choice that she does, even if some of them are ultimately going to lead her to a not so great place.”

As the team brought the story to life in Huntington, Bloomquist said those working on the film appreciated the sense of community.

“We looked at each other sometimes, and we were like, ‘We can’t quite put our finger on it, but it just feels like West Virginia right now,’” he said. “A paraphrased line from another movie I’ve done is, ‘A change of scenery is enough to change your perspective,’ and I think WV created a way to do that.”

In terms of audience takeaways, Bloomquist said above all, he hopes movie-goers can leave the theater having enjoyed the 85 minute run.

“I’d like people to leave and be able to see things from a different perspective and to interrogate more into why we make the decisions we do,” he said, “but ultimately, I want them to enjoy a fun movie.”

Produced by Mainframe Pictures, “Self Help” will premier Friday, Oct. 31, at Marquee Cinemas in Huntington, Beckley and Tridelphia in addition to Regal Cinemas in Cross Lanes and Vienna. Cineverse will follow with a digital release in early 2026.

“Going the first weekend is what keeps the movie around for longer,” Bloomquist said. “For people in the community to see those places on the big screen or someone who might have been an extra, there’s nothing like seeing that in a theater with people who were also involved.”

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].