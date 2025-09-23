Annual Minority Health Fair spreads personal healthcare advocacy

Davina Snyder The seventh annual West Virginia Minority Health Fair brings the Huntington community together on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Huntington community gathered at Ritter Park for the seventh annual West Virginia Minority Health Fair, hosted by Marshall University’s Minority Health Institute Saturday, Sept. 20..

The Marshall Minority Health Institute’s goal is to reduce inequality in healthcare for minority populations who may experience medical mistreatment based on their race or ethnicity, social and economic status, age or disabilities.

The institute does research that looks into underserved West Virginia communities, such as rural Appalachian youth and those living in poverty. They also host an annual National Minority Health Month celebration, with the last one being in April 2024 at the Marshall Memorial Student Center Plaza.

Multiple organizations and companies were present, including Marshall Health Network, Edwards Cancer Institute, the Marshall Physician Assistant program, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Empower Her Environmental Wellness and Walgreens.

These organizations and businesses set up tents for visitors to learn about the different services and items being provided. Walgreens was offering free flu vaccinations, blood pressure readings and even blood glucose screenings. Marshall Health Network tent offered water bottles, small personal fans, lip balm, first aid kits and other personal items.

Empower Her Environmental Wellness was founded in 2023.

According to their website, their mission is “to create a just and equitable future for women of color and underserved women and families in West Virginia who face the cumulative impacts of poor air and water quality.” At their tent, visitors were able to get free water bacteria testing kits as well as learn about a mentorship program for young women ages 12-18.

Cornealia Palmer, native Huntington resident and founder of Empower Her, said, “The Health Fair is good for the community, and it’s something we need to have more often. It’s set up for the whole family.”

At the fair, there was also free food, shaved ice and a bounce castle for children. Two women led small-scale line dancing lessons and Zumba dances, influencing fair visitors to stay moving and exercise often. Another woman led a short breathing exercise, intended to calm the body and mind.

Anthony Woart, Marshall University department chair and professor in the Department of Public Health and the founder of the Marshall Minority Health Institute, was at the fair as well.

He said, “The fair is to educate the population about the importance of screenings and the spread of infectious diseases.”

Restorative practitioner Shanequa Smith hosted a tent for the Black Voter Impact Initiative, an organization trying to increase minority voter registration and political participation. She has a private practice which aims to help individuals heal from trauma related to systematic oppression.

Smith said, “Once people believe in themselves, that’s where power happens.”

Davina Snyder can be contacted at [email protected].