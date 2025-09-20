Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Lively student section fuels football Saturdays

Ella Hatfield, Student Reporter
September 20, 2025
Trista Honaker
Win or loss, rain or shine, Marshall’s student section continues to play a big roll during Marshall Football games.

Football Saturdays in Huntington are more than just a game; they are a full-day event that begin long before kickoff. From early-morning tailgates to the roar of the student section inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Marshall students play a major role in shaping the game-day atmosphere.

The support from the student section is felt in every corner of the Joan. Positioned in the corner going from the bottom stands all the way up, the students bring noise and energy throughout the entire game. Students often make their presence known before the game even starts until long after.

On campus and in the surrounding areas, tailgating begins hours before kickoff. Students gather with friends to cook out, play music and enjoy pregame traditions. Many arrive at the stadium early to claim spots in the front row, and for some, the tailgate is just as important as the game itself.

By the time the stadium gates open, the crowd is already energized. Students make their way into the stadium, often dressed in green and white from head to toe, ready to carry the excitement into the stands.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seriously does feel like an all-day event,” Marshall student Grace Chaffins said. “I’m getting up in the morning and getting ready and then spending the whole day and night doing stuff.”

Once inside the stadium, the student section becomes part of Marshall’s long-standing traditions. One of the most recognizable chants besides the “We are…Marshall” is the Thunderclap, performed with the Marching Thunder after each point the Herd puts on the scoreboard.

The chant begins with the band’s beat as students raise their arms overhead and clap in unison while yelling out each number. The Thunderclap has become a staple of the Marshall Football experience and a moment that gets the entire stadium involved after every score.

“It’s just something that I feel like we’ve always done, and everybody really gets into it,” Chaffins said. “Yelling along to all the chants is always super fun, and I feel like nobody feels awkward just going crazy because everyone else is.”

The student section can be used as a source of energy during close games or when the team gets down. Loud chants during pressure-building moments can create communication issues for visiting teams.

“I feel like part of the main goal of a student section is to get in the heads of the other team,” Marshall student Taylor Hayes said. “Us being loud and annoying can really get to them, but it also can really hype us up.”

Research backs up the impact. Home-field advantage has long been linked to crowd involvement, and student sections are often the loudest and most active groups in the stands. For Marshall, that energy can be seen by traditions like the Thunderclap, chants of “We Are… Marshall” and the trending music blasted out of the speakers that most everyone sings along to.

Each fall, new students join the section and learn the chants, cheers and game-day traditions making Saturdays in Huntington a consistent highlight of campus life.

While the results on the field may change from game to game, the role of the student section remains the same. Their presence creates an environment that fuels the team and connects the campus.

At Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the players provide the points, but the students provide the never-dull atmosphere.

Ella Hatfield can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
Marshall Football secured its first win of the Tony Gibson era Saturday, Sept. 13, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall Football secures first win in Tony Gibson era
Hundreds of tailgaters packed the stadium lot on Saturday, Sept. 6, for Marshall Football vs. Missouri State.
Different Saturday, same loyal tailgaters
Kicker Lorcan Quinn kicked a 50-yard field goal for his first ever career field goal.
The Bears claw back 21-20 to win in Herd home opener
Scenes from the football game between the University of Georgia and Marshall University at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. (Ethan Greene, The Red and Black)
The Bulldogs send the Herd to the pound in 45-7 loss.
Marshall Football secured a record of 10-3 last season.
Herd football prepares for battle against Bulldogs
As the 2025 season quickly approaches, the Marshall Football team spends its days in the weight room (pictured: Tariq Montgomery).
GALLERY: Marshall Football lifts its way to the top
More in Reporters
Glenn's Sporting Goods (The Parthenon/Ella Hatfield)
Glenn’s Sporting Goods: Bleeding green for more than 50 years
As students return to campus for the school year, the risk of distracted street crossings increases.
Heads Up, Herd initiative settles in for a new year of safety
Marshall’s Access, Connections and Engagement Center helps students prepare for life after college through engaging activities.
ACE Center introduces “Life Skills” micro-credential courses
The new esports lab is open 24/7 in Drinko Library.
New esports lab provides upgraded resources and community for students
Members of the South Carolina National Guard patrol with the Lincoln Monument in the background, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
National Guard's impact felt beyond D.C., students say
Volleyball begins Sun Belt Conference play on Sept. 26 against Coastal Carolina. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Herd Volleyball battles at Michigan Invitational, highlights impact of women’s sports
More in SPORTS
Goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth delivered five saves to keep the Herd at a draw. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Women’s Soccer opens conference play with a draw against Georgia Southern
GALLERY: Football vs. Eastern Kentucky University
GALLERY: Football vs. Eastern Kentucky University
GALLERY: Women's Soccer vs. WVU
GALLERY: Women's Soccer vs. WVU
Thiago Apolinario scores twice as men’s soccer draws 2-2 with High Point. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
No. 10 Herd soccer ties at No. 12 High Point
GALLERY: Volleyball Vs. Eastern Kentucky
GALLERY: Volleyball Vs. Eastern Kentucky
Redshirt Junior quarterback Zion Turner poses after a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter during a home loss against Missouri State on Saturday, Saptember 6.
GALLERY: Marshall University Football vs. Missouri State
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal