Minority Health Institute fights for accessible healthcare across WV

Getting sick and going to the doctor is something most people don’t think twice about, but for millions of West Virginians, access to affordable healthcare is becoming increasingly difficult. For Marshall’s Minority Health Institute, it’s been their mission to change that since day one.

Over two decades ago, Dr. Anthony T. Woart established the Minority Health Institute “committed to advancing health equity and improving the well-being of minority and underserved populations in Appalachia,” according to their website.

“Promoting minority health will reduce the burdens of health disparities not only among the minority populations of West Virginians, but also among the state’s underserved population,” according to a statement on the institute’s website.

Throughout the coming months, the organization will be hosting multiple events across Huntington, providing the community with resources and professionals at little to no cost as well as opportunities for healthcare workers.

LaDawna Walker-Dean, the director of the WV Minority Health Initiative, said she has been planning the upcoming Minority Health Institute’s “Training for Change” provider conference since January.

“This conference focuses on training for change. It’s behavioral health, youth diversion and recidivism prevention. We’ve invited providers across the state for what’s to come at this training on Tuesday, Sept. 2,” Walker-Dean said.

Walker-Dean said the conference is open to students and is specifically beneficial to those with healthcare-related majors.

The conference features preliminary training workshops along with guest panelists. Walker-Dean was eager to announce the keynote speaker, Tony Hoffman, former BMX athlete and Olympic coach turned motivational speaker.

“His slogan is ‘From Prison to the Olympics.’ He was an Olympic trainer; his story is really amazing… he’s also a friend of President Smith,” Walker-Dean said.

Along with the “Training for Change” conference, the Minority Health Institute will be hosting their seventh annual West Virginia Minority Health Fair Saturday, Sept. 20.

“We’ve partnered with over 40 vendors, and it has grown so much since the invention of the Minority Health Fair, which has the main slogan ‘access to healthcare,’” Walker-Dean said.

The Minority Health Fair partners with multiple health vendors as well as local medical facilities, such as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Valley Health Systems and Wellpoint.

“I always encourage the students to volunteer if they need internship hours. I get a lot of students that come to this health fair, and they meet so many people in the health field… that they can do internships with,” Walker-Dean said.

There will be free flu vaccinations and blood glucose testing as well as walk-in mammograms sponsored by Vandalia Health. Walker-Dean encourages the community and students to take advantage of these free health services.

The Minority Health Institute is constantly advocating for the Huntington community and wants to provide resources to locals who might not have health insurance and can’t pay for medical treatment out of pocket.

“We try and serve at-risk populations by educating them, doing research, health promotions and giving back to our communities,” Walker-Dean said.

“I encourage young women specifically … to come out and get these free or reduced-cost mammograms and services … also to get a little training helping, assisting and volunteering … that goes a long way on your resume, especially for undergrads,” Walker-Dean said.

Walker-Dean said people are often in the dark about what they do, and the organization wants the public to recognize them as a community resource; a “… hidden jewel on Marshall’s campus.”

“A lot of people don’t know a lot of the things that we do at the Minority Health Institute. We’ve been at Marshall for about seven years, and we do work all over the state of West Virginia,” Walker-Dean said.

“When you think about a ‘minority,’ we’re not just talking about race. We’re talking about healthcare. … If you’re not the majority, then you are the minority,” Walker-Dean said, regarding healthcare access in WV.

The organization encourages students to volunteer at these events to see the importance of helping the community navigate various health struggles.

“It’s so important that we’re encouraging all students to see their community, to see Huntington, to see West Virginia with a bigger future,” Walker-Dean said.

The Minority Health Institute says it will continue to advocate for accessible healthcare and their mission is never “over.”

“As long as there is life, as long as people are breathing, I think we can be the institute and public health resource … We are always fighting daily to get our advocacy out there.”

To keep up to date with the Minority Health Institute or to view their resources, visit their website at www.marshall.edu/minorityhealthinstitute.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].