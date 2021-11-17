Collegiate Recovery Program Supports Students in Recovery

SMART recovery, which meets on Tuesdays, uses a four-point program to help change behavior.

This meeting is held in person in the Memorial Student Center also room 2W9, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Gro-Marshall meets virtually on Wednesdays to “recognize the therapeutic power of nature.”

The meeting features a connection to the environment with the idea that people can grow through their struggles similarly to nature.

Smart Recovery Family and Friends meets every Thursday to help the significant others of those struggling through recovery.

Thursday’s meeting is in person in the Memorial Student Center 2W22 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Rebecca Tomblin is a recovery coach for The Collegiate Recovery Community.

Tomblin said as someone who has been through recovery herself, she is dedicated to helping those within the community.

“I am a student and I am also a person in long term recovery, for a long time I tried to hide that and it seems like The more I am open with my professors about my past the more accepting they are of me,” Tomblin said. “It just seems like I get a lot more help now that I’m honest about my substance use disorder.”

She has been with the Collegiate Recovery Community for over a year now, and has worked through the pandemic.

She said students did not utilize the virtual options as much as they had in person in the past, but the program hopes to increase attendance again in the upcoming semesters.

“Some ways it has been affected by COVID is just the number of students that were attending the support groups has kind of backed off and we are just now starting to get individuals back interested in attending support group meetings, and things like that,” said Tomblin.

The program offers naloxone training and events to gather people going through recovery.

The program is planning a tailgate for the last home football game.

“We do events, like on the 30th we are going to do a sober tailgate, just sober fun events within the community and on campus,” said Tomblin.

They plan to host two more events before the end of the semester, one for stress relief during finals week and another to celebrate Christmas, said Tomblin.

The organization runs these meetings and programs with the goal of giving back to the community, Tomblin said.

She also said the Marshall community has been very supportive of her, which is just one reason she hopes to give back to those in not only the Marshall, but the Huntington community.