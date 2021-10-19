Marshall Holds Annual Health and Wellness Fair

Marshall University held its annual Health and Wellness Fair Tuesday in the Don Morris Room of the Student Center, with vaccines, screenings and information. Marshall Health and the Health Department for Cabell County had tables ready to serve the Marshall and Huntington Community.

“The folks who are teaching the physicians of tomorrow, are also still active practicing doctor and that’s where Marshall Health comes in.” Michele McKnight, media relations coordinator for Marshall Health, said. Marshall Health has more than 300 providers, more than 70 specialties in the Tri-State Area.

Marshall Pharmacy offered the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as well as the booster for Pfizer for those that were eligible.

Marshall Family Medicine also provided flu shots.

Other departments provided screenings and information, including Marshall Cardiology which provided health information and blood pressure checks.

Marshall Dermatology distributed free samples, and Marshall OBGYN also gave out samples and information.

The internal medicine department gave glucose checks, and the Marshall Dentistry department provided information as well.

“I think it’s a good thing for students to come out and be able to see all the different departments of Marshall University, even if they aren’t a health science major, it’s still good for them to give information and get the benefits of the fair,” Elizabeth Adkins, a junior nursing student at Marshall who was helping at the fair, said.

For more information on when the next event for Marshall Health is go to www.marshallhealth.org