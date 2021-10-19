Students Join Together to Taste Lantix Dishes

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, students last week learned some history of Latinx dishes, sampling Caribbean sancocho, Argentinian beef empanada, Mexican salad with lime dressing, crusty bread rolls, coca de piñones, alfajores and pineapple juice.

For the last year and a half, campus events have been muted because of COVID-19.

“It has been wonderful to be able to connect students to Latinx culture this month,” said Rivas. “Being able to reconnect through in-person events has allowed us to remember that our culture is our strength. Moreover, Latinx culture in the U.S. is one of resilience. We look to our past to remember how to move forward.”

Hispanic Heritage Month will have one last event on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. in the Drinko Atrium,

“Students will learn about Día de los Muertos, a long-standing tradition and a time of remembrance for honoring the lives of late family and friends,” said Rivas. “While we will be continuing the celebration through Intercultural Hispanic Organization, future events have not been scheduled. Those interested, should check out IHO on Herdlink.”

For more information on more upcoming events, email Zelideth Rivas at [email protected] or Shaunte Polk at [email protected].