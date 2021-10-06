Lostumo Passes 2000 Career Assists and Marshall Volleyball Splits Series Against MTSU

Marshall volleyball returned to the Cam Henderson Center last weekend to begin its home slate for Conference USA.

Friday’s match left both teams on the floor until the final set as the Herd came back from being down 0-2 to win the series in five sets (19-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-4).

“What a huge team effort,” Herd head coach Ari Aganus said following a comeback win. “I am so proud of our fight.”

Ciara DeBell led the Herd in the first match offensively, totaling 18 kills on 41 attacks.

Other players involved in the attacking mix included Macy McElhaney, Lydia Montague, Destiny Leon, and Anna Calcagno, who combined for 40 kills in the win.

The Herd also produced 14 blocks throughout the match.

Sydney Lostumo dealt 50 assists on the Herd’s 59 kills, showcasing her dominance as the primary assist getter for Marshall.

For the Blue Raiders, who only played eight players, Samira Lawson Body led the way with 16 kills and a block. Taylor Eisert chipped in 44 assists.

In the second set, MTSU came back with a vengeance, taking the match in four close sets (23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25).

Graduate student Sydney Lostumo recorded her 2,000th career assist in the loss.

She is now 10th all-time at Marshall in assists, needing 49 to pass Colette Marquis (1992-94) for ninth place.

Ciara DeBell, once again, led the way for the Herd with 17 kills.

Macy McElhaney was shortly behind with 15.

Samira Lawson Body continued her dominance during the second match, tallying 20 kills.

Marshall looks next to take on Florida Atlantic University in another C-USA matchup this weekend on Oct. 8.

The Herd will return to Huntington on Oct. 15 to take on Old Dominion in another home series.