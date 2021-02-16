Introducing+Herd+Reads

A common misconception with the younger generations is one does not read for pleasure.

The American Academy of Arts and Science’s latest data does show that reading for pleasure has decreased across the board between 2003 and 2018, except in the two youngest age groups 15-19 year-olds and 20-24 year-olds.

The organization also cites that the decline is getting smaller over time.

“With the average [decline] falling from 39 minutes per day in 2003 to 28 minutes in 2018,” the organization’s website said.

With this information, we have decided to feature books being read by students and staff from the Marshall community to encourage readers to broaden their horizons.

What we are reading this month:

“How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi is being read for President Gilbert’s virtual book discussions starting with the first meeting on March 10th.

“Ghosting the News” by Margaret Sullivan

“A Memoir of the Craft on Writing” by Stephen King

“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

“White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo

