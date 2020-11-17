Students, staff take social media survey about semester

In a social media survey conducted about the spring 2021 registration process, students and faculty expressed their feelings about remote learning and the ability to be successful during a pandemic.

“While sitting at home, I find myself wanting to do anything to get myself away from the screen.” Corinne Boyer, senior social work major, said.

Out of 75 random Marshall students, 77% indicated being worried about being “successful” during a socially distanced semester, and 38% indicated they had avoided a class because of the online status. This majority also affects teachers.

Photography professor Sarah Farrell said she “tries to think outside of the box.”

“Part of being in college is what prepares you for the real world. I am teaching photography to students that have never held a camera before and I can’t just walk up and point things out to them,” Farrell said. “The biggest thing missing is that one-on-one connection, and I don’t know how well we can replicate that, but I don’t want these technological problems to de-rail us.”

Calise Henry, junior pre-nursing major, said she does not see her decision of avoiding a class as a “bad thing.”

“It is completely okay to take a second and think about the outcomes of what these choices will be,” Henry said. “We all move at different paces, so I always remind myself that my opportunity will come as long as I keep pushing and make small goals that I can reach.”

Although students talked about their remote classrooms, 66% of the 75 students had at least one in-person class.

Some students shared their remote experience and compared it to their past in-person classrooms.

“I was afraid, at first, about not having any in-person classes,” Pyogwang Kim, junior sport management major, said. “Once I started with my online assignments, I realized they were all more organized than I had expected.”

As an international student, Kim said this fear came from not having physical reactions that are in in-person classes such as tone and facial expression.

Jacob Meadows, freshman health science major, said the online status of his college education could make his degree look “watered down.”

Although the university is forcing students to wear face masks in all buildings – including in face-to-face classes – asking for a minimum of six feet distance, complete daily health checks, participate in random COVID testing and asking students to practice proper hygiene, 65% of the students think we will not have a normal 2021 fall.

Xena Bunton can be contacted at [email protected]