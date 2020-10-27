Police Blotter

Indecent Exposure

On Oct. 18, police officers said they noticed two men standing on the corner of Fourth Avenue and 11th St., by the Robert C. Byrd Institute. Police officers said that one of the men was urinating on the building’s side, while the other man was continuing to urinate as he walked. Police issued the men a citation for indecent exposure.

Capias Warrant

On Oct. 20, at 2:10 a.m., a police officer said they observed a male acting suspicious on 1700 Buffington Ave. The officer said they approached the man after considering the recent break-ins in the area. Police identified the man and said they found the subject had active capias warrants out of Cabell County after running a search. Police said the man had capias warrants for two counts of knowingly, willfully possessing controlled substance without a prescription. Police said they placed the man under arrest pursuant to the active warrants and transported him to the Western Regional Jail.

Roommate Altercation

On Oct. 17, 8:50 p.m., a roommate altercation occurred in Wellman Hall. Police said the victim was pushed and hit multiple times by the roommate, and the victim had visible marks on their skin. Police said they issued an arrest citation for battery.

Terroristic Threats (under investigation)

On Oct. 21, at 5:51 a.m., police officers said they arrested a 19-year-old man for terroristic threats, a person prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon, and stalking and harassment. Police said they were dispatched to the science building, where the man was making self-harm threats and placing other individuals in danger. Police said upon their arrival, the suspect ran down the stairwell, where police officers stopped him. After patting the man down, police said they found an unloaded pistol on the man. Police said they then took the man into custody, where he was charged with threats of terrorist acts, carrying a deadly weapon without a provisional license and harassment. Police transferred the man to the Cabell County Courthouse, and from there, he was transferred to the Western Regional Jail.

Carter Truman can be contacted at [email protected]