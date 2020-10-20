Police+Blotter

Petty Larceny

Drug Offense

Drug Offense

On Oct. 9, at 2:32 a.m., police officers said they witnessed a black Jeep, with West Virginia registration and no headlights on, turn westbound from John Marshall Drive and Sixth Ave. Police proceeded to stop the vehicle on the 1500 Block of Sixth Ave., where they said they identified the driver. The police officers said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and that the driver was fidgety. The police officers got the driver out of the car and called for a K-9 unit. The police officers said they got the front right-side passenger out of the vehicle before the K-9 searched the car. After searching the vehicle, police said they found a small plastic bag containing psilocybin mushrooms located on the right rear driver’s floorboards. Police also discovered a complete paraphernalia kit, including scales, weights, baggies, tweezers and a mouthpiece, found on the driver’s front floorboards. Police seized and destroyed the equipment and issued an arrest citation for possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle driver was also given a warning for driving with no headlights, failure to exhibit a driver’s license, and no proof of insurance.

Petty Larceny

Police said that a person came to their office and reported their mountain bike stolen. The bike was a Specialized Crossroads, which was painted metallic blue and grey with bright green writing. Police said the bike was taken between Saturday, Oct. 10, at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 11. Police said the bike had been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Capias Warrant

On Oct. 12, at 10 p.m., Police officers, watching security camera footage, observed a male stumbling through the Office of Public Safety. The police officers met with and identified the man. After running a local check on the man, police found that he had two capias warrants, one for knowing and intentionally possessing a controlled substance and another for attempted or fraudulent use, forgery, traffic of credit card. Police then transported the man to Western Regional Jail.

