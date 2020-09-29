Police Blotter

Attempted B&E

On Monday, Sept. 14, at 9:42 p.m., Marshall University campus police discovered an unknown person or persons attempted to break into Smith Hall through the south side, first floor of the building. The attempted break-in damaged the door frame and lock, police said.

Damaged Jeep Wrangler

According to campus police, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, an unknown person or persons damaged a Jeep Wrangler parked on the second floor of the Third Ave., parking garage. The vehicle sustained damages at the rear of the car on the top left side.

Fleeing DUI

On Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2:27 p.m., police executing speed enforcement identified a grey Toyota Corolla going 61 miles per hour in a 35-m.p.h., zone, traveling west on the 2200 Block of Third Ave. Police initiated a traffic stop where they identified the driver as a white, 18-year-old female; However, after the initial stop, the driver fled. The driver ran the red light at 20th St. while continuing to travel west on Third Ave. She fled onto Veterans Memorial Blvd. where she had a traffic collision with a telephone pole. Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and police escorted the driver to Western Regional Jail for the following charges: fleeing while driving under the influence, no operator’s license and speeding.

Carter Truman can be contacted at [email protected]