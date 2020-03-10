Men’s golf continues improvement, completes Pinehurst Intercollegiate

Capping off the second tournament of the spring season, Marshall University’s men’s golf received eighth place at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate this past weekend at Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Marshall finished its best team round on the final day with a total of 302.

Freshman Tyler Jones performed the best at Pinehurst, placing 14th with a three-day total of 78-74-75 shooting +14. Jones started the first round +7 with two birdies on holes three and four. In the second round, he shaved off four strokes, shooting at 74, and he wrapped up the final round with +4.

Following Jones was senior Cole Moore placing 21st with a three-day total of 78-77-74. In each round, Moore took off strokes from the first to the final day. On the first day, he shot +7 with one birdie on hole 12, and in the second round he finished +6 with two birdies on each set. The final day, Moore shot the lowest on the team finishing +3 with one birdie on hole seven.

Also placing 21st was senior Ben Roeder shooting a three-day total of 74-78-77. On the first day, he shot +3 with four birdies on holes three, five, seven and 12. The second round Roeder was +7 with one birdie on hole seven, and the final day, he was +6.

Junior Brad Plaziak came in 27th place with a total of 77-77-76. Starting the first day off +6 with one birdie on hole two and following the second day +6 with one birdie on hole six. Wrapping the final day, Plaziak improved by one stroke and had one birdie on hole 12.

Redshirt junior Cameron Root placed 32nd with a total of 79-78-74. In first round he was +8, and in the second round, Root improved by one stroke finishing +7. In the final round, Root was +4 with one birdie on hole three shaving off four strokes from the second round.

Following Root was sophomore Kyle Mitchell with a three-day total of 81-75-78. From the first round to the second, Mitchell improved by six strokes and moved 13 spots up the leaderboard. In the final round, Mitchell shot +7 with two birdies on the back nine.

Freshman Christian Boyd played his first tournament with the Herd with a three-day total of 82-79-79. From the first round to the second round, he improved by three strokes and moved three spots up the leaderboard. Boyd had a total of three birdies.

Redshirt junior Will Straub finished his three-day total with 81-81-82 and redshirt junior Matt Hoffman finished with 80-85-81.

Elon University won the Pinehurst Intercollegiate shooting +26 and +9 for the final day. Junior Graham Hutchinson from Elon University won individually shooting a three-day total of 70-71-72 (E).

The Herd will be back in action on March 27 at Furman Intercollegiate in Greenville, South Carolina.

