Police Blotter

The following information was provided by the Marshall University Police Department records.

Destruction of Property

The Marshall University Police Department received notice Feb. 16 that a Jeep in a student parking lot had a shattered rear window. The incident was reported at 1:55 a.m. but is suspected that the destruction occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. The case is closed until further evidence becomes available.

Destruction of Property

Officers discovered inappropriate writing in a bathroom stall in Harris Hall Feb. 19. The writing was reportedly of sexual content, and the case is closed.

Destruction of Property

MUPD officers discovered writing on a men’s bathroom stall in Corbly Hall Feb. 20. The writing was reportedly of sexual content, and the case is closed.

Larceny

A student reported the license plate of their vehicle had been stolen on Feb. 20. MUPD entered the license plate number into the National Crime Information Center, and the case is closed until further information is available.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]