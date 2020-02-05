Cohen series kicks off with local judge

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 6 + 9? Send Email Cancel

Marshall alumna Judge Joanna Tabit spoke at the Cohen Business Professionalism Speaker Series Wed. Feb. 5. Tabit reflected on her time at Marshall University and her journey to becoming a judge. Her key points for students to take away were that people can be anything they want to be, relationships are important and success does not come without failure.

The next speaker will be Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. in Corbly Hall room 104.