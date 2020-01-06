Vehicle crashes into pizza restaurant near Marshall’s campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A vehicle crashed into Husson’s Pizza, located on at 4th Avenue and 16th Street, at approximately 9 a.m. Monday following a police pursuit.

After observing a vehicle associated with felony warrants on 9th Avenue, Huntington police officers initiated a stop, but the subject, Tanner Miller, 24, of Huntington, fled north on Hal Greer Boulevard where he crashed into the building, according to Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell.

Miller fled on foot but was apprehended by police in a nearby alley.

The restaurant experienced fire and smoke damage after the car caught on fire, but no one was inside the business at the time. The flames were extinguished by Huntington Fire Department shortly after.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said another person driving along 4th Avenue was treated for minor injuries.

The building’s, owned by Marshall University, second floor is empty.

Meg Keller can be contacted at [email protected]