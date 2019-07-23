Herd baseball’s Pastrana signed AAIP Contract to play baseball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Former Herd catcher Rey Pastrana has a signed contract with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Winnipeg Goldeyes are a part of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

“I’m very excited for Rey to sign a professional contract and continue his playing career,” head coach Jeff Waggoner said per Herd Zone. “He was one of the best to ever play at Marshall and he played a major role in elevating the program to a championship level as a part of the winningest team in program history. I’m excited to see him get a chance to prove what he can do at the next level.”

In his junior season, he was named as the All-Conference USA First team catcher, was a Johnny Bench Award finalist for the best catcher in the NCAA and was named to the Mideast ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First-Team. He started in all 49 games and picked off 20 of the 37 runners attempting to steal against him. He led the Herd in batting average (.355), hitting 13 homers and driving in 31 runs.

During his sophomore and freshman season, he started 62 games.

Sydney Shelton