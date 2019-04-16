SGA allows current committee to interview candidates for future senate

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The following Student Government Association updates were taken from the announcements and decisions made at the SGA student senate meeting Tuesday, April 16, as well as additional information provided by the SGA.

Senate Bills:

—Senate Bill 76.51 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Lambda Chi Alpha by the SGA. The funds were requested for a hotel room for guest speakers, gas to a national conference, to build an escape room on campus, to purchase tabling materials, materials for a movie night and baking materials for a bake sale.

—Senate Bill 76.53 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Emergent by the SGA. The funds were requested to create events and to purchase materials.

—Senate Bill 76.54 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization the Strategic Campaigns Club by the SGA. The funds were requested to purchase materials for future charity fundraisers.

—Senate Bill 76.55 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $250 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Beta Alpha Psi by the SGA. The funds were requested for reimbursement for an event that took place in the fall.

Senate Resolutions:

—Senate Resolution 76.21 was approved.

This resolution is a recommendation by the student senate for Marshall’s Physical Plant to allocate resources to provide more seating to be placed around the First Year Residence Halls.

—Senate Resolution 76.22 was approved.

This resolution is to provide a mandatory lesson plan for first-time student senators.

—Senate Resolution 76.23 was approved.

This resolution is to allow the senate Judiciary Committee of the current senate session to interview at-large senator candidates for the next session.

Jesten Richardson can be contacted at [email protected]