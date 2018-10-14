Annual mac ‘n’ DZ philanthropy macaroni, cheese dinner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The event, Mac ‘n’ DZ, was a macaroni and cheese dinner. The proceeds went to Starkey Hearing as part of Delta Zeta’s philanthropy, speech and hearing. Starkey Hearing provides hearing aids to the less fortunate in the United States and abroad.

Mac ‘n’ DZ started at 11 p.m. and lasted until 3 a.m.

“A lot of people go out and drink, and they want cheap food,” Emilee Dearing, vice president of philanthropy at Delta Zeta, said. “We provide lots of toppings such as ham, bacon, bread crumbs, jalapeños and hot sauce, literally the works.”

In the past, Delta Zeta has organized sporting events to raise money for their philanthropy. Mac ‘n’ DZ is the first food-based philanthropic fundraiser by the Delta Zetas.

“It gives us an opportunity to invite people in who may not be comfortable at a sporting event,” Emily Morgan, public relations chair of Delta Zeta, said. “We just wanted to branch out so everyone could come, help out and feel welcome.”

Every girl in the sorority helps fundraise by selling tickets for the event to fellow Greek members, students and professors.

“Each girl sells five tickets, and each ticket is $5,” Dearing said. “$25 from every member comes out to around $1,600, which is great because it can be very hard to raise that much at a sporting event.”

There were many Delta Zeta members at Mac ‘n’ DZ showing their support.

“I love this event because I love mac and cheese,” Jesslyn Hughes, general member of Delta Zeta and Marshall junior, said. “I also love it because all the Greek organizations come together to make a difference.”

For those who could not attend the event but still wanted to contribute and have macaroni and cheese, Delta Zeta also delivered.

The Delta Zetas delivered macaroni and cheese during the day of the event to places on and around campus, Hughes said.

“Safety is key,” Hughes said. “Which is why we always deliver in groups and during the day.”

Delta Zeta’s next philanthropic event is a dodgeball tournament at Huntington High School Nov. 3.

“We’re changing things up, we’re trying to break tradition and branch out,” Hughes said.

LeAnna Owens can be contacted at [email protected].