I believe Christine Blasey Ford–and you should, too

Hannah Graham is a junior at Marshall University double majoring in public relations and political science. She is a passionate lover of Appalachia, her cats and horror films. When she isn’t reporting for the Parthenon, she is traveling and competing with Marshall University’s Speech and Debate team, another true passion of hers. She enjoys writing about political issues and whatever exciting activities are happening on campus. She has aspirations of either being a press secretary, a professor or a rockstar. Whatever comes first.

Hannah Graham is a junior at Marshall University double majoring in public relations and political science. She is a passionate lover of Appalachia, her cats and horror films. When she isn’t reporting for the Parthenon, she is traveling and competing with Marshall University’s Speech and Debate team, another true passion of hers. She enjoys writing about political issues and whatever exciting activities are happening on campus. She has aspirations of either being a press secretary, a professor or a rockstar. Whatever comes first.

Checking social media this week has been a struggle for me. It seems like everybody and their grandmother has an opinion on the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. Ford’s sexual assault allegations toward Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh culminated into a 4-hour hearing in which Blasey Ford revisited her trauma in order to prove truthfulness and accountability to a room of elected officials. Blasey Ford has had her credibility questioned, her story questioned, and her personal trauma questioned. Kevin Jackson, a FOX News contributor, lost his job when he tweeted out that Blasey-Ford was a “lying skank”. A quick Google search of what Dr. Blasey Ford had to say generates news results such as NYMag’s “Blasey-Ford is a Class Traitor” and Los Angeles’ Times’ “Blasey Ford has a lot to gain by lying”.

But she doesn’t.

Let me start by saying that I wholeheartedly believe Christine Blasey Ford. Her story remains consistent over the course of the 4 hours, and the gaps in memory are consistent with somebody who has suffered a great deal of psychological trauma and whose brain is working to repress it. Most persuasively, Blasey Ford had shared this story with her therapist and her husband prior to the Kavanaugh nomination, meaning she has stuck with her consistent story before the notoriety. I believe Christine Blasey Ford, but so what if I didn’t?

Dr. Blasey-Ford is not on trial. Neither is Brett Kavanaugh. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, despite mainstream media throwing out legal jargon such as “preponderance of evidence” and “proof beyond a reasonable doubt”, the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing served as an oversized job interview. Despite this, too many of the publications I’ve seen this week are very quick to frame the situation around Dr. Blasey-Ford’s credibility.

Sexual assault cases are the most unique variation of criminal cases in our justice system. Sexual assault is the only crime where we are more likely to question the victim’s innocence than we are to question the accused. Victims are not blamed in robbery cases, homicide cases, arson cases. Only when a person comes forward to say that they were a victim of sexual assault do we, as a society, treat the victim like a suspect.

I believe Christine Blasey-Ford. I also believe in accountability. I believe in the fact that if a man sits before the Senate Judiciary Committee with a serious allegation of sexual violence, that man should not be considered for the most prestigious position within the United States Justice System.

I believe that we need to believe women more now than ever. I believe that many young women don’t come forward against the Brett Kavanaughs and the Harvey Weinsteins of the world because they are rightfully afraid. Blasey Ford has made it clear that she’s been subject to death threats because of her stepping forward against Kavanaugh, and sadly, this isn’t rare. Many women that come forward are hated, despised, perceived as the monsters that ruin men’s careers. Blasey-Ford has a lot to lose by coming forward– she will forever be known for this moment. And her sacrifice and courage have paved the way for many women to step forward and speak out against the predatory men in power. Blasey Ford is speaking out so that our country doesn’t nominate a predator.

It’s our job to listen, and believe these survivors.

Hannah Graham can be contacted at [email protected]