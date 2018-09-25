Harmony House unveils Huntington’s largest solar panel project

Bill Rosenberger (left), director of development at Harmony House, explains benefits of the solar panel project in Huntington.

Bill Rosenberger (left), director of development at Harmony House, explains benefits of the solar panel project in Huntington.

Solar Energy for Reducing Area Homelessness, the largest solar panel project in the region, was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Sept. 21 at the Huntington Harmony House.

“Today’s dedication of this 115 panel solar project is a significant milestone in our agency’s 31 year history, and it will play an important role over the next 25 to 30 years in cost saving measures,” Bill Rosenberger, director of development at the Harmony House, said.

The Harmony House is utilizing the power of the sun in its mission to end homelessness in the Huntington community. An anonymous donor made the $65,000 project possible, and Rosenberger said the addition of the solar panels will save the house $115,000 over the next 20 years.

The system was designed and engineered by Solar Holler and Coalfield Development.

“For generations Appalachia has powered American prosperity with our coal; in the 21st century, we are going to do it with our sunshine,” Elizabeth Crookshank of Solar Holler said.

Crookshank said Solar Holler has worked to pursue innovative and affordable energy choices for the community. From system design and engineering to installation and execution, Solar Holler was involved with all aspects of the solar panel project.

“This project is a perfect example of our commitment to making solar energy affordable to everyone,” Crookshank said.

Solar Holler has been working with the Harmony House and Coalfield Development for the past two years to make the mission a reality. Crookshank said the project has been a long time coming, but with the addition of the panels, the Huntington Harmony House now doubles as its own power plant.

