Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter in need of volunteers

“We vaccinate every animal as soon as they come in,” Cross said. “And every volunteer will be trained at first on how handle the animals, on a procedure that we are following to eliminate illness in the shelter and to cut down on any contamination. At the shelter we want to protect them from bad things happening to them, and give them shelter, and help them be adopted to a loving home or sent to rescues, while having their vetting completed. And help lost animals be reunited with their family.”

Cross said the shelter hopes to raise money to improve conditions and hire employees to help the animals.