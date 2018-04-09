Grindstone Coffeeology opens central location

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Popular among students and community alike, the famous Grindstone Coffeeology truck has now expanded to include a fixed location. The new location located at 816 8th Street in Huntington includes a walk-in coffee shop, along with the addition of a drive thru and Owner, Brendan Fenn said although he enjoys the coffee truck’s mobility he was excited to open the new location.

“I had my eye on this building for a little while. The coffee truck is great for it’s ability to be where people want it to be but the other thing our business needed was a fixed location” Fenn said.

The new location opened Thursday of last week and Fenn said they have seen a positive turnout so far.

“The turnout has been really good. The first initial signs have been very positive so we’re happy that we’ve taken the leap so it’s going to be good to see how we fit into people’s routines” Fenn said.

Grindstone Coffeeology opened in May of 2016 in Huntington with just a single coffee truck. Fenn said the orginial truck will still be around for anyone worried the new location will eliminate the use of the truck.

“The truck will still be around. We’ve got some new staff, so we’re getting them trained so then can work either here or at the coffee truck so we can have them both out and about” Fenn said.

Although Grindstone Coffeeology has only been around for almost 2 years, Fenn said he loves to be a part of creating a coffee culture in Huntingon.

“If you’ve got a product that you know is a good quality one and that’s more affordable than a chain then it’s just good to be a part of that and introducing that and expanding a coffee culture into a small American town is a great thing to be a part of” Fenn said.

The new location is open from 7 a.m-7:30pm, Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Kyra Biscarner can be contacted at [email protected]