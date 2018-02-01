President Gilbert continues to visit every high school in southern West Virginia

Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert continues college recruitment trip around the state. He has already visited 25 different high schools and plans to visit 12 more to complete all of the Southern West Virginia schools.

At the beginning of the fall semester Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert made it his goal to personally visit every high school in southern West Virginia. As the spring semester begins, he plans to continue this. Gilbert said he believes it’s important for the university to show these high schools that Marshall cares about their students.

“I think it’s important for them to know that we want their students,” Gilbert said. “And that’s what I start off by saying. I’m here to tell you that we want you at Marshall University, and that we feel like we’re your university.”

Gilbert has already been to 25 high schools in southern West Virginia and said he plans to visit 12 more to complete all of southern West Virginia. Associate Vice President for External Engagement Sara Payne Scarbro said she believes the president’s high school visits have been successful.

“The president’s high school tour has been very successful, and we are eager to continue visiting with students this semester,” Scarbro said.

Gilbert said for many high schools it was the first time a college president had ever visited their school.

“Most of the schools I went to, with the exception of one, said it was the first time a college president had ever been in their high school,” Gilbert said. “I think it sends a strong message to the principals and the counselors and the teachers, that we care enough about their students in their school, that we’re willing to come and spend some time with them and talk about our university.”

After completing all high schools in southern West Virginia, Gilbert said he also plans to visit other counties in West Virginia along with schools in Ohio and Kentucky.

Kyra Biscarner can be contacted at [email protected]