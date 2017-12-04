Showcase Filed under NEWS

Christmas Village continues through Saturday

Close Heritage Farm’s annual Christmas Village features Christmas lights, a carriage ride, craft making and more. The village is open through Saturday. Brooke Griffin Brooke Griffin Heritage Farm’s annual Christmas Village features Christmas lights, a carriage ride, craft making and more. The village is open through Saturday. Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Carols can be heard through the woods around Heritage Farm this week during their annual “Christmas Village” setup through Saturday. Letters to Santa are being written and toys being assembled.

“We have come here for a couple years now, it’s a tradition in my family no matter how old me and my brother get,” Huntington resident Carmen Cole said.

All of the rustic cabins are laced with string lights and with signs near them pointing the way to Santa’s workshop, the live nativity scene or a table where children can decorate sugar cookies of their choosing.

A short carriage ride from the main area of Heritage farm took excited families to Santa’s Workshop. There, kids and parents could learn how to make small circuit boards, ornaments and toys that will be going to those who are less fortunate.

Santa’s Workshop isn’t the only festivity to take part in while visiting. Pictures with Santa, writing Christmas wish lists, partaking in Christmas carols and watching a live narrated nativity scene are all included in the $5 admission to the event.

The usual attractions of a working blacksmith and petting zoo are also open during the Christmas Village for everyone to enjoy.