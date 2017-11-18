NEWS Filed under CONTRIBUTORS

Thanksgiving celebration promotes togetherness for international, American students

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, students from different backgrounds and cultures came together Thursday in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center to spend a night as family before the holidays.

The dinner featured traditional American foods and a variety of different dishes and cuisines from countries around the world, such as arroz con guandules from Puerto Rico, egg tarts from Hong Kong, jollof rice and dodo from Nigeria, deji from Africa and soup beans and cornbread from Appalachia.

Event organizer and Twin Towers West resident adviser Nicole Lane said she decided to have the event because of the number of international students she advises on her floor. Lane said the purpose of the event is so international and American students could share cultural experiences.

“I wanted to find a way to make them feel appreciated and at home while also allowing myself and other students on campus to learn more about them,” Lane said. “I figured the best way to make such things happen was to use a holiday that surrounds our love for food and appreciation for one another.”

Indian student Navia Samra said she’s likely to attend the International Thanksgiving next year, and hopes more people will join.

“The whole experience was fun for me,” Samra said. “I was happy to see so many mixed cultures and people. My friends are so different. They’re all from different cultures.”

Pamela Young can be contacted at [email protected]