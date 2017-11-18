The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under CONTRIBUTORS, NEWS

Thanksgiving celebration promotes togetherness for international, American students

Pamela Young, ReporterNovember 18, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With Thanksgiving right around the corner, students from different backgrounds and cultures came together Thursday in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center to spend a night as family before the holidays.

The dinner featured traditional American foods and a variety of different dishes and cuisines from countries around the world, such as arroz con guandules from Puerto Rico, egg tarts from Hong Kong, jollof rice and dodo from Nigeria, deji from Africa and soup beans and cornbread from Appalachia.

Event organizer and Twin Towers West resident adviser Nicole Lane said she decided to have the event because of the number of international students she advises on her floor. Lane said the purpose of the event is so international and American students could share cultural experiences.

“I wanted to find a way to make them feel appreciated and at home while also allowing myself and other students on campus to learn more about them,” Lane said. “I figured the best way to make such things happen was to use a holiday that surrounds our love for food and appreciation for one another.”

Indian student Navia Samra said she’s likely to attend the International Thanksgiving next year, and hopes more people will join.

“The whole experience was fun for me,” Samra said. “I was happy to see so many mixed cultures and people. My friends are so different. They’re all from different cultures.”

Pamela Young can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CONTRIBUTORS

The Book Nook: “Catcher In The Rye”

Renowned literary books such as “The Old Man and the Sea” or “Frankenstein” are usually well known by people who haven’t even read the book....

The Book Nook: Flowers for Algernon

I find it hard to suggest this book without describing the way it will cut open your chest and intertwine its depiction with your heart only to rip it...

Incantations Of Daniel Johnston review and playlist

Incantations Of Daniel Johnston cover “Sometimes it’s heaven and sometimes it’s hell. And sometimes you don’t even know,” that’s how Sc...

V-Club flood benefit concert in review

I’m sure one day I’ll be asked to answer the question, “What do you love about West Virginia?” by someone from the outside. I won’t answer t...

30 Hours: A personal account from the Clendenin, W.Va. flood

The following content has been graciously contributed by Zach Wright, W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications alumni. For more conte...

Other stories filed under NEWS

Christian-based rap, urban ministry approach religion from different angle
Christian-based rap, urban ministry approach religion from different angle
“A Night with Janis Joplin” shows off powerhouse voice Kelly McIntyre

The Marshall Artists Series brought back the “Queen of Rock and Roll” for a night of classic songs by new voices. “A Night with Janis Joplin...

Marshall Mentors kick off last meeting with lots of littles and fun
Marshall Mentors kick off last meeting with lots of littles and fun
Interfaith Weeks Continues with ‘Ask a ___’ Day

Interfaith Week continued in the Memorial Student Center Tuesday with an “Ask a ___” day in an effort to open lines of communication between stude...

47th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost
47th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost