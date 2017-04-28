Senior Column: XOXO, Michael Brown

I cannot believe I finished my last class of undergrad today. Holy shit. This is real life. Next Saturday, I will walk across the stage with my classmates and finally obtain my B.A. in Public Relations and Advertising with a minor in Marketing. I am so overwhelmed with emotions right now. I am happy. I am scared. I am proud. I finally did it. I pushed through.

All through college, I was asked what made me come to Marshall. You’re five and a half hours from home; why Marshall?

To be honest, I never really had an answer. I knew one thing: I had zero interest in going to WVU. No, thank you. I knew I wanted to go far for college, but at the same time, I wasn’t really ready to leave the state. Let me tell you, that has since changed. I’m ready to see the world. I can’t wait to move and to begin the next chapter of my life.

I came to Marshall not knowing much about public relations. I thought I wanted to go into journalism until my best friend since the seventh grade, Donyelle, recommended I look into public relations. I admire Donyelle in many ways, from her ability to excel in academics to her strong work ethic. I have learned so much from her over the years. I refrain from indulging her because, as close friends already know, her ego is as big as her derriere.

I am so thankful for her bringing me into the J-School. I have grown personally and professionally. I have also made professional connections that will assist me in the future as I tackle the job market. I also want to thank Huntington, as unorthodox as you are, you forced me to become a more independent person and for that I am grateful.

I’m not just reciting a slogan when I say I made the best decision ever, I truly believe it. The friendships I’ve gained and memories I’ve shared here will last a lifetime. I am proud to be a son of Marshall University. It’s not everyday one can say that they go to a university where the faculty and staff truly care about you as a student and want to see you go far and succeed in life.

I’m sure that you probably want to know what’s next for me? Well, your guess is as good as mine. I can tell you a few things, I’m going to enjoy my life, pursue my MBA, and bust my ass to find the job of my dreams.

While all that sounds great, the one thing I am most excited about is finally being able to have some free time to read, blog and have some fun. I plan to relocate to Philadelphia by the end of the summer, or as soon as humanly possible. Whereever life may take me, I want to be happy. I want to work for a place where I have the opportunity for growth and don’t have to wear a suit and tie everyday. I want to be able to be express myself and leave the “xoxo Michael Brown” effect any and everywhere I go.

As my graduation cap says, “Veni, Vidi, Vici.” I came, I saw, I conquered.

Michael Brown can be contacted at [email protected]