Column: Common Misconceptions

Chinese culture is one of the longest cultures in the world. There are a lot of different conceptions between eastern and western culture. Chinese cuisine culture has influenced other eastern cultures for many centuries. I am going to introduce the Chinese cuisine culture.

There are many different kinds of food in China. Commonly, there are eight major components of Chinese cuisine. Every component of Chinese cuisine represents the cooking culture of its region. For example, Sichuan food is the one of the Chinese cuisines. The feature of Sichuan food is pungent and spicy. Sichuan is a region which is located in northwestern China, the climate is really dry. As we know, eating spicy food will make people sweat, so it is a way Sichuan people use it to decrease the dry. Moreover, the other seven cuisines have their own tastes. Some are famous for the sweet taste, and some are famous for the salty taste. Every cuisine has a special feature to attract people. Different from American food, the meat Chinese food uses is mostly pork, and the staple foods are rice and noodles.

In conclusion, there are many differences between Chinese food and American food, I have been in Huntington for two years, and now I am getting used to eating American food. There are also some Chinese restaurants here. They combine the American and Chinese cooking culture, which makes more American people taste the Chinese food. That is a great idea to let more people know the Chinese culture.

This column was submitted as an assignment for an INTO Marshall writing class.

The instructor, Saba Gebrehiwot, can be contacted at [email protected]