The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under COLUMN, Common Misconceptions, OPINION

Column: Common Misconceptions

Tang Hoachang, Chinese Marshall StudentApril 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chinese culture is one of the longest cultures in the world. There are a lot of different conceptions between eastern and western culture. Chinese cuisine culture has influenced other eastern cultures for many centuries. I am going to introduce the Chinese cuisine culture.

There are many different kinds of food in China. Commonly, there are eight major components of Chinese cuisine. Every component of Chinese cuisine represents the cooking culture of its region. For example, Sichuan food is the one of the Chinese cuisines. The feature of Sichuan food is pungent and spicy. Sichuan is a region which is located in northwestern China, the climate is really dry. As we know, eating spicy food will make people sweat, so it is a way Sichuan people use it to decrease the dry. Moreover, the other seven cuisines have their own tastes. Some are famous for the sweet taste, and some are famous for the salty taste. Every cuisine has a special feature to attract people. Different from American food, the meat Chinese food uses is mostly pork, and the staple foods are rice and noodles.

In conclusion, there are many differences between Chinese food and American food, I have been in Huntington for two years, and now I am getting used to eating American food. There are also some Chinese restaurants here. They combine the American and Chinese cooking culture, which makes more American people taste the Chinese food. That is a great idea to let more people know the Chinese culture.

This column was submitted as an assignment for an INTO Marshall writing class.

The instructor, Saba Gebrehiwot, can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under COLUMN

Column: Is America ‘Pure Comedy’?

Cynicism or realism? That’s the question many will ask in the coming years — are people overreacting or being overly negative or is what some are ...

Column: Common Misconceptions

An accurate understanding of China is not an easy task. Many Americans do not fully understand China, even though they understand some of China’s cu...

Column: MOAB bomb business as usual

The idea of war denotes something entirely different among groups; however, the question arises of what is and should be considered war in the 21st ce...

Column: Sexual assault awareness can put an end to the “rape schedule”

You don’t have someone to walk with you to your car after work, so you walk to your car at night alone, with your keys in hand, ready to press the a...

Column: Full Moon emotions will wane, be replaced by clarity, understanding

It is certain this Full Moon has brought tough emotions to the forefront of our consciousnesses. Any issues we may have been able to tuck away through...

Other stories filed under Common Misconceptions

Column: Common Misconceptions

An accurate understanding of China is not an easy task. Many Americans do not fully understand China, even though they understand some of China’s cu...

Column: Common Misconceptions

Everyone knows Chinese food is famous around the world, but foreigners do not know how many different types of Chinese food we have. There are eight t...

Column: Common Misconceptions

Kyrgyzstan is a small country located in Central Asia. We share a border with other beautiful central Asian countries like China, Kazakhstan, Tajikist...

Column: Common Misconceptions

It hurts me when people have a bad idea about my country or think of it in a bad way. People now think if you are Syrian, they immediately take it to ...

Column: Common Misconceptions

There are some cultural differences between South Korea and the U.S. Generally, in the U.S, when meeting someone formally for the first time, you sha...