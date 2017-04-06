The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under COLUMN, OPINION, XOXO Michael Brown

Column: XOXO, Michael Brown

Michael Brown, Online EditorApril 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The readers submitted some questions about life, love and everything in between. I answered them as honest as I knew possible. I’m here to keep it real with you when no one else is and to answer with no judgment because I don’t know you! I’m just a college senior who enjoys giving his opinion. Here are some of the questions I got this week:

What is one food that you couldn’t live without?

Oh, wow, picking only one is the hardest part. If I absolutely only had to pick one, I would pick chicken nuggets, snack cakes, or how could I forget fried fish? I’m sorry, I can’t just pick one. I literally love to eat. Eating brings me so much joy and seriously gets me through my day.

Who is your favorite artist?

This is an easy one. Hands down, Adele. She is my queen and I am so in love with her.

If you were stranded on an island what are three things that you would take with you and why?

If I were stuck on an island, I would bring my Harry Potter books, a knife and a pack of matches. In no way, shape or form am I a hunter, but I don’t think I would have a choice in this situation.

Could you be with someone who has a lot of insecurities? What is the breaking point?

No, thank you. I need a strong, independent, confident black man, please and thank you.

What would be a deal breaker for you in a relationship?

This depends how invested I am within the relationship and what the deal breaker is. If we’re talking cheating, I think I’d try and work things out if, and only if, I am already deeply invested. I wouldn’t tell anyone that I had been cheated on because I don’t want to hear what other people have to say about it. I also need consistency. I need to know you’re really down for me. Honestly, I think I’m hard to be with, I am kind of crazy, so anyone who can put up with me will get some sort of second chance before enough is enough.

To have your question an-swered you can submit them on ask.fm/mikeyyybx

Michael Brown can be contacted at [email protected]

This column is not intended to replace or substitute professional advice of any kind.

This column, its author, the newspaper and its publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under COLUMN

Column: Common Misconceptions

Kyrgyzstan is a small country located in Central Asia. We share a border with other beautiful central Asian countries like China, Kazakhstan, Tajikist...

Column: Common Misconceptions

It hurts me when people have a bad idea about my country or think of it in a bad way. People now think if you are Syrian, they immediately take it to ...

Column: Is the Trump White House in cover-up mode?

Press secretary Sean Spicer was over twenty minutes late for Thursday’s White House press briefing. This wasn’t exactly unusual; Spicer is known ...

Column: XOXO, Michael Brown

The readers submitted some questions about life, love and everything in between. I answered them as honest as I knew possible. I’m here to keep it r...

Column: Common Misconceptions

There are some cultural differences between South Korea and the U.S. Generally, in the U.S, when meeting someone formally for the first time, you sha...

Other stories filed under OPINION

Editorial: Senate ‘nuclear option’ furthers country’s partisan divide

The United States Senate voted Thursday to initiate what has become known as the “nuclear option,” a measure that overturned existing Senate rules...

Column: Common Misconceptions

Kyrgyzstan is a small country located in Central Asia. We share a border with other beautiful central Asian countries like China, Kazakhstan, Tajikist...

Editorial: Mountain State education left in dust by local, federal lawmakers

After graduating high school, there are plenty of things young adults have to worry about. Picking a career path. Deciding if college is the right cho...

Column: Common Misconceptions

It hurts me when people have a bad idea about my country or think of it in a bad way. People now think if you are Syrian, they immediately take it to ...

Editorial: Medical marijuana bill could help those in need

The West Virginia Senate made the first steps to curbing addiction in the state by passing legislation Wednesday that would legalize medical marijuana...