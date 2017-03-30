Column: XOXO, Michael Brown

The readers submitted some questions about life, love and everything in between. I answered them as honest as I knew possible. I’m here to keep it real with you when no one else is and to answer with no judgment because I don’t know you! I’m just a college senior who enjoys giving his opinion. Here are some of the questions I got this week:

How do I better pretend to care about the things my peers are interested in?

As I have grown old in age, I have realized that the opinion of my peers doesn’t matter that much at the end of the day. Everyone is different and likes different things. I’m going to tell you to fake it like you make it. Learn to smile like you’re enjoying all the idiotic things your peers are saying and roll your eyes when they’re not looking. Also, practice a good fake laugh during your time alone. In the meantime, find some friends with the same interests as you.

What do you like or dislike about Marshall?

I love how welcoming and diverse Marshall is. Marshall University is truly like a home away from home. I can’t imagine one can get the education we’re getting here at this university anywhere else. I’ve never had a professor or met a staff member who didn’t want to help me succeed. I am so proud to be a son of Marshall University.

What do you think would be a good first date idea?

I like the simple things. A first date in my opinion is all about getting to know one another. If the weather is nice, you could get coffee and sit somewhere with a nice view. The weather has been really nice, so I’m thinking of tons of spring things you could do, like a quiet outside lunch or picnic. Cleary all I’m thinking about is eating and drinking. Once you get to know one another, start having some fun, maybe go bowling or go-kart racing.

If you could describe yourself in one word what would it be and why?

Strong. I don’t mean that physically, I mean emotionally. I really wanted to use the word ambitious or optimistic. I chose to use strong because I’ve been through a lot, just like most of my peers. I’m not saying I’m above anyone because I have overcome obstacles in life, but I beat stage four cancer at the age of 18 during my senior year of high school, which I completely had to miss out on. After cancer, I had a million other things happen to me like other illnesses, and I lost my grandmother in the same year. I did all this while still trying to be strong for my family. I felt like I had to be the strong one for them.

To have your question answered you can submit them on ask.fm/mikeyyybx

Michael Brown can be contacted at [email protected]

This column is not intended to replace or substitute professional advice of any kind.

This column, its author, the newspaper and its publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation.