Marshall participates in nationwide first-gen celebration

For many students, the transition from high school to college comes with encouragement from counselors and advisers to pursue higher education, but for those whose parents didn’t attend college, the path forward can often feel uncertain. At Marshall, programs are in place to help first-generation students succeed and feel confident throughout their time with the Herd.

One resource is the federally funded TRIO program, which, according to its website, “helps support low-income and first-generation college students overcome barriers to higher education, including class, social, academic and cultural challenges.”

Alongside TRIO, the Heart of Appalachia Talent Search program provides free academic support to 600 middle and high school students in Mason and Wayne counties, preparing them for the college experience ahead.

“This is a national celebration, so campuses all across the country celebrate in different capacities,” Marshall HATS director Zachary Jenkins said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Marshall is lucky enough to have five TRIO programs that serve first-generation college students,” Jenkins said.

“I work with the HATS program, so we serve middle and high schools in Mason and Wayne county. We have some students here today who will tour campus and get to talk to first-gen faculty,” Jenkins said.

As a first-generation student himself, Jenkins understands the challenges and fears students often face when entering college. He said his goal is to ease those worries and help students feel supported.

“So, I actually am first-generation low-income. I was in the HATS program when I was in middle and high school, and then, when I enrolled at Marshall, I was in Bonnie Bailey’s Student Support Services program. I had really great advisers when I was a student in the HATS program … and when I enrolled at Marshall, Bonnie’s program was able to do some one-on-one counseling, (and) how to register for courses, study abroad opportunities … ,” Jenkins said.

Marshall has participated in the First-Generation College Celebration for several years following its national launch in 2017 by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-generation Student Success.

This year’s celebration was held Thursday, Nov. 6, in the Memorial Student Center from 10 a.m. to noon. The event highlighted the perseverance of first-generation students and offered a chance to relax with food, activities, campus resources and photos with Marco.

Several university departments joined in the celebration. Robin Taylor, the student employment coordinator with the Office of Career Education, said it’s important to recognize the achievements of first-generation students and make their transition to college life easier.

“It’s important to support all students, but first-gen especially. We want them to have an easy transition into college life,” Taylor said.

“Coming from someone who didn’t have parents who went to college, it’s good to have support on campus to help you when you first get started,” she added.

Whether students come from families with a college background or are the first to attend, Marshall strives to provide every student with the tools they need to succeed.

For more information about Marshall’s resources for first-generation students, visit www.marshall.edu/firstgen. For federally funded student support services, visit www.marshall.edu/sss.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].