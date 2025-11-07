Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
SNAP cuts and the effects on food pantries

Bailey Todd, Staff Reporter
November 7, 2025
Government shutdown leaves Americans without SNAP benefits, increasing demand on food banks. (Courtesy of Lisa Welton)

As of Nov. 1, SNAP benefits for Americans have started to run dry partially due to the government shutdown, leaving millions with no way to receive food stamps and leaving food banks and pantries with even less help and funding than usual. 

According to a statement from The Salvation Army, “This poses a serious concern for the people we serve as well as our ability to serve them. Last year, The Salvation Army served 15,000 meals to hungry people in America. … Our Huntington location is already seeing this number above almost double. We are already seeing increased demand for food assistance as families brace for the loss of SNAP benefits.”

On Marshall’s campus, efforts are being made to help students who were relying on SNAP benefits. SGA sponsored a Pop-Up Food Pantry for students needing food Monday, Nov. 3. 

“We have had 80 students come through the food bank today, and some have expressed how thankful we are for doing this just because they rely on SNAP benefits, and with those on pause, they have no way to get food right now,” SGA apprentice Dominic Barham said.

When asked how many kids he expected to come through, Barham said, “We’re going to take as many as whoever comes through here. … We have so much food to give out. Like I said, we had 80come through just on the first day in only two hours.” 

SGA is holding another Pop-Up Food Pantry Monday, Nov. 10, from 1-5 p.m. Those unable to make it can email and arrange a pick-up time, so they can still get food they need. 

Both the pantries and The Salvation Army appreciate any help, either through donating or volunteering.

Bailey Todd can be contacted at [email protected].

