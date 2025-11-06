Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals to highlight women in healthcare

Melanie Hall, CEO of Hospice in Huntington (Courtesy of Marshall University)

Melanie Perry Hall, the president and CEO of Hospice of Huntington, will deliver the keynote address at the seventh Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center.

The symposium is a recurring panel discussion event that highlights women and the diverse career fields they represent. This year’s symposium is titled “Women in Healthcare,” and the event will include a keynote address, a panel discussion and an audience Q&A session.

The symposium aims to celebrate and empower women professionals by spotlighting leadership and career development across various fields. This year’s focus on healthcare will address the challenges and successes women experience in leadership roles within the medical community.

A Cabell County native, Hall earned her bachelor’s in nursing from Marshall University and a master’s in nursing from West Virginia University. Before becoming president and CEO of Hospice of Huntington in 2014, she spent 25 years with Valley Health Systems, where she advanced from a registered nurse to an administrator serving both rural and urban populations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hall currently serves as chairperson for the Hospice Council of West Virginia, vice chair for the West Virginia Hospice and Palliative Care Network and president of the WV Geriatric Society. She is also active in several community organizations, including the Huntington Rotary Club, the Mountwest Community & Technical College Board of Governors and the Huntington Federal Savings Bank Board of Directors.

Following Hall’s keynote, attendees will hear from a panel of professional women in healthcare followed by a Q&A session.

The event is free and open to the public with a reception to follow. Students, faculty and community members are encouraged to attend.

Ella Hatfield can be contacted at [email protected].