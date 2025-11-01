‘Green’ gets new meaning in sustainability department

When people think of Marshall University, the word “green” often brings to mind the school’s color, but for those in the university’s Sustainability Department, it stands for something more: an ongoing commitment to making campus operations cleaner, smarter and better for the environment.

Walking to class, students and faculty are greeted by carefully maintained landscaping and vibrant new plants that brighten their daily commute. While many appreciate the scenery, few realize the extensive sustainability initiatives that make it possible.

“Here on campus, we work a lot with waste reduction while addressing student need, so sustainability is not just about the environmental aspect,” said Amy White, the Sustainability Department sustainability manager.

White says the department’s efforts go beyond recycling and campus beautification. She points to programs that directly support students while cutting back on waste.

“The programs that we have are like the student thrift store, and that was started to reduce waste during move-out but then also provide items that our students desperately need when they come back to school at no charge,” White said.

After tackling waste reduction on campus, White turned her attention to food waste, which she said was a major problem at many schools and universities. Her goal was to find a way to compost discarded food from campus dining locations, but she quickly ran into a roadblock: It was illegal to compost food waste in West Virginia.

“We run the first commercial compost facility in the state of West Virginia. Herd Dirt is the compost made right here on campus. This program started five or six years ago with me thinking about how we can reduce waste and make a valuable product that’s good for the environment,” White said.

White was determined to make composting possible, so her team worked with state leaders to change the law.

“It took a whole lot of work. We ended up having to write a bill because it was illegal to compost food waste in the state of West Virginia and sell it, so I worked with our legislators; we wrote a bill, I testified in front of Senate and we changed the law. Now, on Marshall’s campus, we compost all of the food waste from the kitchens on campus, white office paper, cardboard – all of that, instead of going to a landfill, goes to our compost facility,” White said.

Since launching the program, the department collects around 1,200 pounds of compostable materials every day, items that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

The off-campus composting facility, located at 1010 Norway Avenue in Huntington, has been in the works since 2018. Despite challenges caused by the pandemic, the facility officially began composting in January 2023 using new technology funded by grants from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation and community donations.

“The composted materials run through a digester. We’re actually the only university in the world with the composting technology that we have. A lot of students and even faculty members don’t realize that, but it’s pretty impressive,” White said.

Using a combination of food waste and donated horse manure from Heart of Phoenix Horse Rescue, the facility produces nutrient-rich compost that improves soil quality and helps reduce flooding. The process takes about seven days to move through the digester and a few additional weeks to cure.

Even with all the work happening behind the scenes, White hopes students will recognize the impact sustainability efforts can have on the environment. This year, the department began offering courses for students interested in getting involved.

“We have classes out there this semester. We have our first commercial composting course offered through the College of Science; it’s a 400-level course that students can take. We’re also working on our micro-credentials, so through the Marshall Skills Exchange, you’ll be able to take three different levels of commercial composting courses and entrepreneurship. If you finish all of those, you get an actual certificate,” White said.

Looking ahead, White has big goals for both Marshall and the state of West Virginia.

“What I would like to see in 10 years is for Marshall to be waste-free – for us to be able to handle all of our waste, whether that be through composting or even waste-to-energy projects that we’re working on with the engineering department. But also, just to be a leader in innovative energy and to have started pilot projects that completely change the economic landscape of West Virginia,” White said.

Whether students are already taking steps toward a more sustainable future or just want to learn more, White encourages them to get involved with the department.

“If students are interested and they want to see what we’re doing at the compost facility, reach out. We’re happy to give tours. If they’re interested in food security, composting, waste reduction, even learning about the new hydroponic agriculture that’s going to be started, please reach out,” White said.

Marshall’s Sustainability Department is located in the Sorrell Maintenance Building in Suite 204B. For information about events and projects hosted by the department, visit www.marshall.edu/sustainability or email [email protected]. Students can contact Amy White at [email protected] or Composting Coordinator Caroline Copenhaver at [email protected].

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].