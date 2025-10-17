‘All things creativity’ to be celebrated at Makes Festival

Think it, make it and show it off.

This is what awaits participants at the West Virginia Makes Festival, which returns to campus Friday, Oct. 24, for its 12th year of commitment to providing opportunities for all types of creators.

“It really includes the entire gamut of all things creativity in this state,” said Tyler Brandstetter, makerspace coordinator for the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center. “We’re just celebrating the act of making things in this state.”

Participants in years past, who Brandstetter calls “mad scientists,” have showcased everything from packaged foods and knitted goods to engineering projects and entrepreneurial creations. These projects will be on display in the Memorial Student Center Plaza during the festival.

The event is primarily marketed toward K-12 students, with over 800 registered to participate this year and an average yearly attendance around 3,000.

A variety of activities will be offered during the festival, such as a pumpkin drop with the Huntington Fire Department and a design challenge where K-12 and college students submit an idea and prototype it throughout the day, Brandstetter said.

The winners will receive $2,500 in prize money and will have the chance to work with the manufacturing center to commercialize their product idea.

Helping students to open their minds to ideas of manufacturing and engineering is the main objective of the event, Brandstetter said.

“I want them to keep an open mind as it relates to not only just manufacturing and engineering, but to the entire process of thinking creatively and seeking different ways to do things,” Brandstetter said.

The mission of the manufacturing center itself is similar, Director of Communication Mike Friel said.

“This is a great place to help develop projects or have us help figure out how to make something that you have to manufacture,” Friel said. “We’ve had lots of students over the years: art students, engineering students and others.”

“I think the possibilities are endless,” he added.

The Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, formerly known as the Robert C. Byrd Institute, is located at 1050 4th Avenue in Huntington. Friel said the center’s name change occurred to better establish its connection to the university.

“I think it’s important for everyone in the Marshall community to understand that we are part of Marshall,” Friel said. “I hear frequently from students who say, ‘I didn’t realize this was part of Marshall,’” Friel said.

The manufacturing center offers a variety of resources for students to create, including 3D printers, laser engravers, vacuum formers and wood working tools. A membership is available to use the machinery provided by the facility in the Maker Vault, a repurposed bank vault housing certain pieces of creative equipment, at a discount to students.

While it is not required, it is recommended that students have training to use the facilities. If students are not familiar with the equipment, the facility does provide training.

“I would encourage students to stop by, walk through and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to take a tour and see what this Maker Vault is all about,’” Friel said. “It doesn’t cost anything to do that.”

The Maker Vault is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students should contact Brandstetter if they need to access the facility.

In the past, Friel said students have used the Maker Vault for everything from manufacturing parts for the launch of a small satellite to creating products for their personal Etsy stores.

The West Virginia Makes Festival gives students the opportunity to start their manufacturing journey, so they can, one day, work toward satellites and revenue-earning shops, and there is still plenty of time to register.

“If you know anyone in your life that is entrepreneurial, definitely invite them to come and set up,” he said. “In all the free spaces for the event, regardless of what level you’re participating, are completely free.”

The event is open to the whole region, including participants from Kentucky and Ohio.

