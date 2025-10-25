Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Students’ favorite late-night bites

Ella Hatfield, Student Reporter
October 25, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Cook Out offers a variety of American-style fast food.

As the clock inches toward midnight and textbooks remain sprawled across desks, many Marshall students find themselves running on empty, and not just academically. Whether it’s the need for caffeine, a sugar rush or a quick bite between chapters, late-night food runs have become a vital ritual of college life. 

Cook Out, located at 416 25th St, is one of the most popular choices for students who need a quick, filling meal after a long night of studying. Known for its trays, burgers and over 40 milkshake flavors, it’s open late and always busy with students looking for comfort food.

“Cook Out is definitely my go-to when I’m up late doing work,” freshman Sophia Napier said. “It’s quick and cheap, and I just love an M&M milkshake.”

For a lot of students, going to Cook Out is more of a tradition than just a food stop. After finishing up assignments or just calling it a night, the crackle of the intercom speaker and packed drive-thru become a comforting and familiar scene. 

Just down the road at 2251 5th Ave, Sheetz has become another late-night favorite. The convenience store chain is open 24 hours and is within walking distance from campus, making it a reliable stop for students. 

“I love Sheetz because they literally have everything,” sophomore Brianna Bowen said. “Mac and cheese bites and a fountain Coke is my all-time favorite meal from there.”

Sheetz has become the place to go when students need a quick snack, an energy boost or just a whole pint of ice cream to get through tough assignments. Whether it’s breakfast sandwiches at midnight or a Redbull at 3 a.m., it’s there for whatever the night calls for.

For those who prefer caffeine, 7 Brew, located at 2124 5th Ave has become a new favorite. While it doesn’t stay open 24 hours, it’s open late enough to grab a drink before late-night study sessions. 7 Brew offers everything from lattes to energy drinks mixed with a wide variety of customizable flavored syrups.

“It’s kind of replaced Starbucks for me,” Napier said. “I basically make my own drink, and the workers act like your best friend the whole time that you’re there. At this point, it’s pretty much a daily stop for me.”

Though each spot offers something different, they share one thing in common: they cater to the rhythms of student life. Late nights, tight budgets and endless assignments mean convenience and comfort matter most. Food breaks help students to stay awake, relaxed and connected with friends.

“Some of my favorite college memories so far are from those random food runs,” Bowen said. “Going out half-delirious with your friends at like 3 a.m. is literally always so much fun.”

Ella Hatfield can be contacted at [email protected].

