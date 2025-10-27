Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Herd travels south for clash with the Chanticleers

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
October 27, 2025
Wade Sullivan
The Herd offense is on fire with a four-game streak of scoring at least 40 points.

Marshall Football goes to Myrtle Beach, kind of.

The Herd travels to Conway, South Carolina, to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

It will be the fourth ever matchup between the Herd and Chanticleers, with Coastal Carolina leading the series 2-1.

Coastal is currently 4-3 on the season being 3-1 in conference play. The team has wins against the App State Mountaineers (45-37), the ULM Warhawks (23-8), the South Alabama Jaguars (38-20) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (13-0) and losses against the Old Dominion Monarchs (47-7), the East Carolina Pirates (38-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (48-7).

Marshall is also currently sitting at 4-3 on the season and is 2-1 in conference play. The Herd is coming off a stressful double-overtime comeback victory against the Texas State Bobcats. Marshall was down 23-16 in the middle of the third quarter, but with some very clean plays and a 1-yard touchdown by Jo’Shon Barbie, it sealed the deal for a Marshall victory.

The game is not a typical college football Saturday; the game will be played Thursday, Oct. 30, and the game can be caught on ESPN2 with kickoff slated to be at 7:30 p.m.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].



