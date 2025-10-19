Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

GALLERY: Football vs. Texas State University

Wade Sullivan, Photo Editor
October 18, 2025
20251018-footballvstxst-001
Wade Sullivan
All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan.

In the football teams first ever matchup against Texas State University, Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson accounted for 365 total yards of offense and a touchdown en-route to a 40-37 double overtime victory in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Despite losing the offensive battle with 466 offensive yards compared to Texas State’s 558, the Thundering Herd’s defense held strong with Texas State losing two fumbles and failing on fourth down three times.

Receiver Demarcus Lacey led the Herd in receiving yards with 88, including a 30 yard reception in the second quarter.

The win puts Marshall at 4-3 in head coach Tony Gibson’s inaugural season at the helm, with the next game being a Thursday night matchup on Oct. 30 against the Chanticleers from Coastal Carolina.

Story continues below advertisement

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
The Herd looks to keep its offense hot with the team scoring at least 42 points in the team’s last three games.
Football hosts first-time opponent for Homecoming
GALLERY: Football vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Football vs. Old Dominion University
The 48-24 victory gives the Herd football team three consecutive 40+ point games.
Football dethrones the Monarchs
The Herd is currently on an eight year win streak against the Monarchs.
Football faces fierce familiar foe
The last time these teams faced was the 2024 SBC football championships where Marshall won 31-3 (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Football fumbles double-overtime loss to Louisiana
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has had consistent good perfomances starting with the win against the EKU Colonels with him throwing 108 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Football travels to Louisiana to fight the Ragin’ Cajuns to open Sun Belt Conference play
More in SPORTS
Hoops in Huntington returned for the fourth time on Thursday, Oct. 16 to showcase the Marshall University mens and womens basketball teams.
Hoops for Huntington brings stellar community celebration
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. ULM
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. ULM
GALLERY: Hoops in Huntington
GALLERY: Hoops in Huntington
GALLERY: Swim & Dive vs. WVU
GALLERY: Swim & Dive vs. WVU
Swimming & Diving is competing in its first season as part of the American Conference. The conference championship will take place between Feb. 18-21.
Swimming & Diving battles in 'Duel in the Pool'
Men’s and Women’s Basketball face high-major opponents Virginia Cavaliers and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Hoops in Huntington back for preseason hype
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal