GALLERY: Football vs. Texas State University

All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan.

In the football teams first ever matchup against Texas State University, Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson accounted for 365 total yards of offense and a touchdown en-route to a 40-37 double overtime victory in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Despite losing the offensive battle with 466 offensive yards compared to Texas State’s 558, the Thundering Herd’s defense held strong with Texas State losing two fumbles and failing on fourth down three times.

Receiver Demarcus Lacey led the Herd in receiving yards with 88, including a 30 yard reception in the second quarter.

The win puts Marshall at 4-3 in head coach Tony Gibson’s inaugural season at the helm, with the next game being a Thursday night matchup on Oct. 30 against the Chanticleers from Coastal Carolina.

