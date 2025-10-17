Marshall University's Student Newspaper

GALLERY: Volleyball vs. ULM

Trista Honaker, Photographer
October 17, 2025

The Marshall University women’s volleyball team hosted the Warhawks from the University of Louisiana at Monroe on October 16, 2025. During the match there were multiple aces, kills, and monster blocks. They played the game in honor of those who survived, continued to fight, and those who lost their lives to breast cancer. Before the last set three survivors and one who is still fighting were presented and acknowledged. As the game went on Marshall took the first set with the score of 25-15. Then the second set with the score 25-11. Marshall ultimately won game with in straight sets winning the third one with a score of 25-20.

20251016 - Volleyball vs ULM 1
Trista Honaker
All photos in this gallery were taken by Trista Honaker.

