Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Herd Volleyball battles at Michigan Invitational, highlights impact of women’s sports

Ella Bumgardner, Student Reporter
September 9, 2025
Volleyball begins Sun Belt Conference play on Sept. 26 against Coastal Carolina. (Courtesy of HerdZone)

Marshall Volleyball returned from the Michigan Invitational doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 6, with a split victory and loss, but the bigger story may be the impact its performance is having beyond the court.

The Herd (4-2) opened Saturday with a four-set win over Southern Indiana before dropping a competitive match to host Michigan at the Crisler Center. 

Head coach Heather Stout said the weekend offered both challenges and opportunities for her team which continues to develop its identity early in the season.

Marshall opened the day with a 25-20 win, a 25-16 win, a 25-22 loss and a 25-13 victory over Southern Indiana. Audrey Geer struck 13 kills for the Herd while Beatrice Ciccarelli dominated at the net finishing with 10 kills and eight blocks. Her final block sealed the fourth set and gave Marshall momentum heading into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The Herd powered through in the opening two sets, using efficient attacking and a strong blocking presence to control the pace. Southern Indiana responded in the third set, taking advantage of a series of Marshall errors to win 25-22. Instead of folding, the Herd regrouped, delivering its strongest set of the day with a 25-13 finish in the fourth set.

In the next game, Marshall fell 25-19, 25-21 and 25-17 to Michigan. Geer again led with six kills and six digs while Logan Henderson matched her with six kills and a block. Marae Reilly contributed five kills on a .417 hitting percentage, and Ciccarelli added five kills and two blocks.

The Herd’s most competitive moments came in the second and third sets. In the second, Marshall fought back to tie the score at 18 before Michigan surged ahead again. In the third, the Herd closed to within two points, but Michigan used a 6-0 run to close the match.

Maya Hunt finished with 11 assists and a service ace as Marshall showed fight against a Big Ten opponent.

While the split left the Herd at 4-2 overall, the weekend highlighted a broader story: the rising visibility of women’s sports and the influence Marshall athletes are having on younger generations.

Women’s volleyball has seen rapid growth in recent years. In the fall of 2023, the University of Nebraska set a world record for women’s sporting event attendance with more than 92,000 fans at a volleyball match in Memorial Stadium. National broadcasts and streaming coverage have brought more exposure to programs across the country, giving players platforms to inspire.

In Huntington and surrounding areas, the influence is evident. Thirteen-year-old Annistin Blair, who plays middle school volleyball, said she follows Marshall volleyball closely.

“I watch all of their games on TV, and I have went to a couple in-person. Watching them makes me feel like I can play at a big school one day,” Blair said. “I’ve been to (volleyball training) camps at Marshall, and it inspires me to keep trying hard when I play.”

For some of the older athletes, watching collegiate level athletics is motivational and sets an example of what level they need to be at to compete.

“When I see girls that look like me and play like I do, it shows me that it is possible to keep playing at the next level,” said Olivia Johnson, high school volleyball junior. “Watching the technique of the girls that play the same position as me definitely helps me learn what I need to do better. It just pushes me to try and do the best that I can because I really want to be able to play in college.”

Marshall now turns its attention to its first home game of the season Tuesday, Sept. 9, against Eastern Kentucky University at the Cam Henderson Center. The matchup not only marks the Herd’s return to Huntington, but also another opportunity to showcase the growth of women’s athletics in front of the home crowd.

Ella Hatfield can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Reporters
Students often play intramural sports at the Rec Center as a hobby outside of class
Intramural sports offer students connection and community
Tony Hoffman, former BMX athlete, spoke at the “Training for Change” provider conference.
Minority Health Institute fights for accessible healthcare across WV
No. 2 Marshall Men's Soccer took on No. 12 Virginia Tech at home Friday evening. (Courtesy of Jay Slack)
Herd soccer ties in top-15 showdown against Hokies
Aside from being a professor and Faculty Senate chair at Marshall, Schulenberg is also an author and the co-owner of Nomada Bakery. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
After Office Hours: Shawn Schulenberg
Tri Sigma leaders step up mid-semester to fill key roles
Hannah McCorkle (left) and Tayler Poe (right) at their RA Banquet in April. (Courtesy of Tayler Poe).
Greek Life and RA life: Marshall students learn to juggle it all
More in SPORTS
Kicker Lorcan Quinn kicked a 50-yard field goal for his first ever career field goal.
The Bears claw back 21-20 to win in Herd home opener
Redshirt Junior quarterback Zion Turner poses after a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter during a home loss against Missouri State on Saturday, Saptember 6.
GALLERY: Marshall University Football vs. Missouri State
Scenes from the football game between the University of Georgia and Marshall University at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. (Ethan Greene, The Red and Black)
The Bulldogs send the Herd to the pound in 45-7 loss.
Marshall Football secured a record of 10-3 last season.
Herd football prepares for battle against Bulldogs
Addison Painter and Keith Roberts on senior day during the indoor Track & Field season.
Marshall Track & Field alum starts coaching career after breaking records himself
Marshall University held an introductory press conference for Harrison on July 30. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Gerald J. Harrison hired as athletic director
More in SPOTLIGHT
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
Student body to have final say on judicial branch cut
Calamity J is open for business under new management.
Calamity J Bar and Grill under new ownership
The Vanity Fair apartments are located beside Harmony House on Fourth Avenue. (Courtesy of Harmony House)
Grad student leads housing efforts downtown
Kung Fu Tea is located at 844 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV.
Huntington welcomes long-awaited boba tea shop
Students are now entering their third week of the semester, as classes started on Monday, August. 18.
Fears and firsts: Freshmen begin to navigate campus life
One of the creators of Codenames visited campus Tuesday, Sept. 2, to give away copies of the game.
Marshall partners with Codenames for limited-edition fun
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal