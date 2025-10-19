The college experience isn’t linear

Throughout my time at Marshall, I’ve met countless people, professors, faculty and peers who have shaped my experience in ways I’ll never forget. But somewhere along the way, I lost the drive and ambition I once had as a freshman. My life began to feel unsteady, and my failures started to overshadow my accomplishments.

When I first arrived at Marshall in 2020, I was filled with excitement and optimism. After excelling in English and language classes in high school, pursuing a journalism degree felt like the natural next step. I was eager to chase a career I was passionate about, but I never could’ve predicted how much this journey would shape not only my education, but my sense of self.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that college is about much more than classes and grades. It’s a crash course in independence. You must learn to take care of yourself, to rely on the right people and to navigate an ever-changing social landscape both on and off campus.

For a long time, I was stuck in the mindset of, “It’ll all work itself out.” I hear this phrase a lot from other students, too, usually when they’re overwhelmed or unmotivated. But here’s the truth: It doesn’t just work itself out. No one, not your friends, not your professors, can fix the problems you’ve created. At some point, you have to face yourself, make a plan and take responsibility for your own change.

Mental health was a major part of my struggle, but it wasn’t an excuse to give up. I spent too many nights out and too many days sleeping through opportunities. Partying wasn’t the problem; it was my lack of balance. I wasn’t living; I was just existing from one late night to the next, waking up with regret instead of purpose.

For nearly three years, I did the bare minimum. I turned in assignments right before the deadline, doing just enough to pass. What I eventually realized is that this kind of approach only hurts you. You, or your parents, are paying for your education, so if you don’t put real effort into learning, that degree loses its meaning.

College isn’t just about showing up. Without a clear goal and the motivation to chase it, you can easily slip through the cracks, and someone else will be ready to take your place. I learned that the hard way, but failure taught me something invaluable: Growth doesn’t happen in your comfort zone.

This past summer, I had a realization. No one is going to save me. The only person who can pull me out of my mess is me. It’s a hard truth, but one that changed everything. If you take anything from my story, let it be this: Your mistakes don’t define you, but how you respond to them does. Find growth in every challenge. Admit when you’re wrong. Then do the work to make things right.

Don’t be afraid to speak up in class, to ask questions or to insert yourself into conversations that matter to you. You’re not “weird” for wanting to be involved. In fact, stepping outside your comfort zone is one of the best ways to grow. Staying quiet might feel safe, but it rarely leads to success.

College isn’t linear. Whether you’ve stumbled, failed or taken longer than expected to finish your degree, your achievements are still worth celebrating. Journalism is still my passion, and storytelling remains a part of who I am. My time at Marshall has changed me, and after years of self-doubt, I can finally say with confidence that I’m proud of who I’ve become and of the effort it took to get here.



Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].