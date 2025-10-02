Apple butter, pumpkins serve up fall fun

As the seasons change and cooler weather settles in, many people look forward to the crisp breeze and colorful scenery of autumn. For Heritage Farm, the arrival of fall signals the perfect time to bring the community together with festive activities designed to create lasting memories.

Fall Fest, held on Saturday, Sept. 27, offered a variety of immersive, family-friendly activities and workshops, drawing both new and returning visitors. For many, the event was a chance to embrace the season in an exciting way.

Known for its rich history and immersive atmosphere, Heritage Farm offers a unique experience that transports visitors back in time.

According to Heritage Farm’s website, “There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re diving into history at our museums, savoring delicious food or connecting with nature and wildlife, (Heritage Farm) invites you to create lasting memories with your family and friends.”

Throughout the day, guests enjoyed a wide array of engaging activities for all ages. Highlights included traditional apple butter making, pumpkin feeding with animals and performances by Scottish and Irish dance groups.

Charleston native Sylvia Carter expressed her appreciation for the event and the opportunity to make new memories with her family.

“There’s something special about (Heritage Farm). The people, the experiences, it really is a hidden gem out here (in Wayne),” Carter said. “My oldest son likes history and that sort of stuff, so we were happy the museum was open for him today. (His younger brother) is just excited to see the animals. I don’t know if he is brave enough to feed them yet.”

Around every corner of the festival, visitors could find new activities and demonstrations that captivated audiences. Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event allowed families ample time to explore what the day had to offer. A particularly popular stop was the glass-blowing demonstration, which fascinated many, including Joseph Lily.

“My wife and daughter left me to go get some ice cream, but I thought this (demonstration) looked really cool,” Lily said. “I’ve always watched videos of this glass stuff on YouTube, so it’s really neat to see it in person. I want to learn how they make all that pretty glassware.”

Like Carter, Lily said the farm made a strong impression, and he looks forward to visiting again.

“I just didn’t really know (Heritage Farm) was out here. We usually go to the Milton Pumpkin Festival, but we are going to have to add this to our calendars from now on,” Lily said.

In addition to seasonal events, Heritage Farm is home to Adventure Park, which offers year-round excitement for thrill-seekers. Guests can enjoy scenic bike trails, skiing and snowboarding in winter and a zipline course with over 30 routes winding through the Appalachian Forest. While some visitors chose to watch from the sidelines, many took on the challenge and experienced the adventure firsthand.

Whether looking to indulge in classic fall treats or embark on a high-flying zipline journey, Heritage Farm’s Fall Fest truly has something for everyone.

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].