Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall storms past MTSU 42-28 after long weather delay

Ethan Peltier, Staff Reporter
September 23, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Marshall is now on a two week win streak outscoring its last two opponents, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, 80-35.

Marshall earned its first road win of the season Saturday, Sept. 20, with a 42-28 victory over Middle Tennessee at Floyd Stadium in a game that featured a weather delay of more than two hours.

“Just very proud of this football team,” head coach Tony Gibson said. “We got down, but boy, we finished the game, and that’s what I like to see.”

The Herd struck early as defensive back Daytione Smith intercepted a deflected pass off Blue Raiders quarterback Nicholas Vattiato on MTSU’s opening drive. Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson capitalized on the field position with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Toby Payne. Payne, who also caught a second touchdown later in the game, has posted multiple touchdown games twice in his Marshall career.

Play was halted with 8 minutes 47 seconds left in the first quarter because of lightning. After a 2 hour 12 minute delay, both teams returned to trade big plays. Jekail Middlebrook’s 72-yard rush set up a quick Vattiato touchdown pass to tie it 7-7, but Marshall answered with a 68-yard touchdown strike to Demarcus Lacey. MTSU tied the score again on a 41-yard reception by Amorion Walker before Del Rio-Wilson’s 2-yard run made it 21-14.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Raiders closed the gap to 21-20 at halftime and grabbed the lead late in the third quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion. But the fourth quarter belonged entirely to Marshall, which outgained MTSU 157-25 and scored 21 unanswered points to pull away.

“Whenever we’ve got our foot on the neck of our opponents, we’re not trying to let up,” Del Rio-Wilson said. “We came to dominate and really make a statement.”

Del Rio-Wilson threw for 261 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, four through the air, earning Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“(Del Rio-Wilson) put this team on his back,” Gibson said. “Big-time throws, runs, he’s tough. He’s just a competitive kid.”

Marshall (2-2) has won two straight games heading into its Sun Belt opener at Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Cajun Field in Lafayette.

Ethan Peltier can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
Win or loss, rain or shine, Marshall’s student section continues to play a big roll during Marshall Football games.
Lively student section fuels football Saturdays
Marshall Football secured its first win of the Tony Gibson era Saturday, Sept. 13, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall Football secures first win in Tony Gibson era
Hundreds of tailgaters packed the stadium lot on Saturday, Sept. 6, for Marshall Football vs. Missouri State.
Different Saturday, same loyal tailgaters
Kicker Lorcan Quinn kicked a 50-yard field goal for his first ever career field goal.
The Bears claw back 21-20 to win in Herd home opener
Scenes from the football game between the University of Georgia and Marshall University at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. (Ethan Greene, The Red and Black)
The Bulldogs send the Herd to the pound in 45-7 loss.
Marshall Football secured a record of 10-3 last season.
Herd football prepares for battle against Bulldogs
More in SPORTS
Men’s soccer continues its top 25 streak it started in 2019, the longest current streak for any team in the NCAA. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina
Glenn's Sporting Goods (The Parthenon/Ella Hatfield)
Glenn’s Sporting Goods: Bleeding green for more than 50 years
Goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth delivered five saves to keep the Herd at a draw. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Women’s Soccer opens conference play with a draw against Georgia Southern
GALLERY: Football vs. Eastern Kentucky University
GALLERY: Football vs. Eastern Kentucky University
The new esports lab is open 24/7 in Drinko Library.
New esports lab provides upgraded resources and community for students
GALLERY: Women's Soccer vs. WVU
GALLERY: Women's Soccer vs. WVU
More in Staff
Brooklyn Johnson, right, is pictured with her children's book “Dragon’s Learning Adventures: In the Prevention Solar System." (Courtesy of Brooklyn Johnson)
'Addiction is a disease,' says nation's youngest certified prevention expert
WV Republican primaries to close to Independent voters
Jim Thornton has served as the announcer for "Wheel of Fortune" since 2011. (Courtesy of Marshall University News)
The local voice heard round the world: A Q&A with Jim Thornton
The parking lot behind Marshall’s Engineering Building is one of the university’s areas for student parking.
Student parking technology in progress
Caden Adkins (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
It really might be 'that damn phone'
The recent uptick in enrollment has impacted several areas across campus, with noticeable increases in wait times at popular dining spots like Chick-fil-A and La Famiglia.
Enrollment up after decade’s decline
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal