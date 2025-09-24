Football travels to Louisiana to fight the Ragin’ Cajuns to open Sun Belt Conference play

Marshall Football continues its road trip and faces a familiar foe. The Herd will face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday, Sept. 27, at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The last time the two teams faced each other was the 2024 SBC Championship game, which also took place at Cajun Field, where Marshall decisively won the game 31-3, taking home the championship.

However, Marshall is a completely different team with over 70 new players and new head coach Tony Gibson. In addition, the Herd has started to gain some consistency in recent games.

Marshall is currently on a two-game win streak, with wins against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 38-7 and Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 42-28 with quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson starting both games.

Del Rio-Wilson had a breakout performance on the season against the Blue Raiders, throwing 18 of 22 for 261 yards, scoring four touchdowns and, for the cherry on top, rushed five total touchdowns. The performance earned him SBC Offensive Player of the Week and had him nominated for several Quarterback of the Week awards.

Louisiana currently holds a record of 1-3 with their only win against FCS opponent McNeese State and losses against Rice and No. 20 Missouri, and their most recent game was a 33-31 loss against Eastern Michigan.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are currently being led by head coach Michael Desormeaux in his fourth season.

Desormeaux currently holds a 24-21 record as head coach with the SBC West Division Championship from 2024.

The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.

