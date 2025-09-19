Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Student parking technology in progress

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
September 19, 2025
Kaitlyn Fleming
The parking lot behind Marshall’s Engineering Building is one of the university’s areas for student parking.

Searching for a parking spot on Marshall’s campus may require some strategic planning, but Student Body President Connor Waller says a solution could be on the horizon.

The previous Brea Belville/Waller administration said they hoped to make student parking easier by using a new technology that Marshall invested in.

Belville said at the time, “This technology will allow students to see on their phones which parking spots are available and how many parking spots are available.”

Belville said the initiative could reduce students from having to drive around in circles searching for a spot 

Delays, Waller said, were encountered in the implementation process due to budgetary issues, but his administration has identified those issues. 

“We are currently working closely with the university administration as we find the avenue to take these plans forward,” Waller said.

Waller said he was recently reminded of the issue.

“It was something I definitely thought was still in the process of moving forward since any information about postponing was never shared,” Waller said. 

He said he initially thought moving forward with the initiative would have to be delayed until next year’s budget submission, but upon second thought, bringing the concern to the university administration couldn’t hurt. 

“We are looking at potential options to move forward without waiting for the next budget process,” Waller said. 

Some Marshall students say they’re excited about a new way to avoid parking struggles.

“That would be great,” said Grace Rutledge, freshman social work major. “Most people park at the stadium because we know there’s parking there, but if there was another parking spot available closer to your class, it’d be time-efficient, and you’d get there faster if you knew it was open.”

Rutledge said she is a commuter, driving to and from classes every day. 

James Gibson, junior in criminal justice, cybersecurity and forensics, said he commutes from Milton, West Virginia – about a 30-minute drive – and would appreciate an “app” that tracks parking spots.

“I think that’d be really useful, especially if your classes are all over the place,” Gibson said.

“Freshmen, who may not be as familiar with the area, may find it useful,” he said. 

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected]. 

Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

